Phillies vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 29

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The Philadelphia Phillies are among the MLB teams playing on Sunday, up against the Texas Rangers.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phillies vs Rangers Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (1-1) vs. Texas Rangers (1-1)

Date: Sunday, March 29, 2026

Sunday, March 29, 2026 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and RSN

Phillies vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-148) | TEX: (+126)

PHI: (-148) | TEX: (+126) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+155) | TEX: +1.5 (-188)

PHI: -1.5 (+155) | TEX: +1.5 (-188) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Phillies vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo (Phillies) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs MacKenzie Gore (Rangers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Phillies will call on Jesus Luzardo versus the Rangers and MacKenzie Gore. Luzardo and his team were 16-17-0 against the spread when he pitched last season. Luzardo and his team were 16-11 when he pitched and they were the moneyline favorite. Last season Gore and his team finished 14-16-0 against the spread when he pitched. Gore and his team put together a 8-14 record in the 22 games he pitched when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.

Phillies vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (60.9%)

Phillies vs Rangers Moneyline

The Phillies vs Rangers moneyline has Philadelphia as a -148 favorite, while Texas is a +126 underdog on the road.

Phillies vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are +1.5 on the spread (-188 to cover), and Philadelphia is +155 to cover the runline.

Phillies vs Rangers Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Phillies-Rangers game on March 29, with the over available at -124 and the under at +102.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Phillies won in 79, or 64.2%, of the 123 contests they were named as odds-on favorites in the last year.

Last year, Philadelphia won 54 of 78 games when listed as at least -148 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents hit the over in 67 of their 159 games with a total last season.

The Rangers won 31 of the 79 games they were the underdog on the moneyline last season (39.2%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer last year, Texas went 4-15 (21.1%).

The Rangers played in 161 games with an over/under set last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 71 times (71-88-2).

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber had 145 hits and an OBP of .365 last season.

Trea Turner hit 15 homers while driving in 69 runs.

Bryce Harper ended his last campaign with 131 hits, an OBP of .357, plus a slugging percentage of .487.

Bryson Stott slashed .257/.328/.391 and finished with an OPS of .719.

Rangers Player Leaders

Brandon Nimmo accumulated a slugging percentage of .436 while collecting 154 hits a season ago.

Wyatt Langford had an OBP of .344 while batting .241.

Corey Seager hit .271 with 19 doubles, 21 home runs and 58 walks a season ago.

Josh Smith hit .251 with 23 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 55 walks.

Phillies vs Rangers Head to Head

3/28/2026: 5-4 TEX (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 TEX (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 3/26/2026: 5-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/10/2025: 4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/9/2025: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/8/2025: 9-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/22/2024: 11-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

11-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/21/2024: 5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/2/2023: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/1/2023: 16-3 TEX (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

16-3 TEX (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 3/30/2023: 11-7 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

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