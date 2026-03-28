Phillies vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 28

Odds updated as of 11:19 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Saturday includes the Philadelphia Phillies facing the Texas Rangers.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Phillies vs Rangers Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (1-0) vs. Texas Rangers (0-1)

Date: Saturday, March 28, 2026

Saturday, March 28, 2026 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH+ and RSN

Phillies vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-110) | TEX: (-106)

PHI: (-110) | TEX: (-106) Spread: PHI: +1.5 (-192) | TEX: -1.5 (+158)

PHI: +1.5 (-192) | TEX: -1.5 (+158) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Phillies vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Jacob deGrom (Rangers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Phillies will look to Aaron Nola against the Rangers and Jacob deGrom. In games Nola pitched with a spread last season, his team was 9-9-0 ATS. Nola and his team had a 5-8 record when he pitched as a favorite last season. Last season deGrom and his team finished 13-17-0 against the spread when he pitched. deGrom and his team had a 1-3 record in the four games he pitched when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Phillies vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (54.2%)

Phillies vs Rangers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Phillies vs. Rangers reveal Philadelphia as the favorite (-110) and Texas as the underdog (-106) on the road.

Phillies vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Phillies. The Rangers are +158 to cover, while the Phillies are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Phillies vs Rangers Over/Under

The Phillies-Rangers game on March 28 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Phillies were favorites in 123 games last season and came away with the win 79 times (64.2%) in those contests.

Last year, Philadelphia won 79 of 123 games when listed as at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents hit the over in 67 of their 159 games with a total last season.

The Rangers were the moneyline underdog 79 times last season. They went 31-48 in those games.

Texas went 29-45 when it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer (39.2%).

The Rangers combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 71 times last season for a 71-88-2 record against the over/under.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber had 145 hits and an OBP of .365 last season.

Trea Turner had an OPS of .812, fueled by an OBP of .355 and a slugging percentage of .457.

Last season, Bryce Harper finished with 27 home runs, 75 RBI and a batting average of .261 last season.

Bryson Stott slashed .257/.328/.391 and finished with an OPS of .719.

Rangers Player Leaders

Brandon Nimmo accumulated a slugging percentage of .436 while collecting 154 hits a season ago.

Wyatt Langford had a .344 on-base percentage and batted .241.

Corey Seager hit .271 with 19 doubles, 21 home runs and 58 walks a season ago.

Josh Smith hit .251 with 23 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 55 walks.

Phillies vs Rangers Head to Head

3/26/2026: 5-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/10/2025: 4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/9/2025: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/8/2025: 9-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/22/2024: 11-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

11-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/21/2024: 5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/2/2023: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/1/2023: 16-3 TEX (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

16-3 TEX (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 3/30/2023: 11-7 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

11-7 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/22/2022: 4-2 TEX (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

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