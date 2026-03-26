Phillies vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 26

Odds updated as of 11:21 p.m.

The Philadelphia Phillies and the Texas Rangers meet for MLB Opening Day on Thursday.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phillies vs Rangers Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (0-0) vs. Texas Rangers (0-0)

Date: Thursday, March 26, 2026

Thursday, March 26, 2026 Time: 4:15 p.m. ET

4:15 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and RSN

Phillies vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-148) | TEX: (+126)

PHI: (-148) | TEX: (+126) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+146) | TEX: +1.5 (-176)

PHI: -1.5 (+146) | TEX: +1.5 (-176) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Phillies vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Phillies will look to Cristopher Sanchez against the Rangers and Nathan Eovaldi. Sanchez and his team were 19-15-0 against the spread when he pitched last season. Sanchez and his team had a 21-8 record when he pitched as a favorite last season. Last season Eovaldi and his team were 14-8-0 against the spread in games he pitched. Eovaldi and his team finished with a 5-5 record in games he pitched when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Phillies vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (61.1%)

Phillies vs Rangers Moneyline

Texas is a +126 underdog on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -148 favorite at home.

Phillies vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are at +1.5 on the runline against the Phillies. The Rangers are -176 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are +146.

Phillies vs Rangers Over/Under

Phillies versus Rangers on March 26 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Phillies came away with 79 wins in the 123 contests they were listed as the favorites last season.

Last season Philadelphia came away with a win 54 times in 78 chances when named as a favorite of at least -148 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents hit the over in 67 of their 159 games with a total last season.

The Rangers were the moneyline underdog 79 times last season. They went 31-48 in those games.

When it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer last year, Texas went 4-15 (21.1%).

The Rangers played in 161 games with an over/under set last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 71 times (71-88-2).

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber had 145 hits and an OBP of .365 last season.

Trea Turner hit 15 homers while driving in 69 runs.

Last season, Bryce Harper finished with 27 home runs, 75 RBI and a batting average of .261 last season.

Bryson Stott slashed .257/.328/.391 and finished with an OPS of .719.

Rangers Player Leaders

Brandon Nimmo racked up 154 hits with a .436 slugging percentage last season.

Wyatt Langford had a .344 on-base percentage and batted .241.

Corey Seager had 19 doubles, 21 home runs and 58 walks while hitting .271 last season.

Josh Smith hit .251 with 23 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 55 walks.

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