Phillies vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 31
Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.
On Tuesday in MLB, the Philadelphia Phillies are playing the Washington Nationals.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Phillies vs Nationals Game Info
- Philadelphia Phillies (1-3) vs. Washington Nationals (3-1)
- Date: Tuesday, March 31, 2026
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: MLB Network, NBCS-PH+, and Nationals.TV
Phillies vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: PHI: (-184) | WSH: (+154)
- Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+112) | WSH: +1.5 (-134)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Phillies vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Andrew Painter (Phillies) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs PJ Poulin (Nationals) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA
The Phillies will look to Andrew Painter against the Nationals and PJ Poulin. Painter did not appear in a game when his team was the moneyline favorite last season. Poulin did not pitch as a moneyline underdog a season ago.
Phillies vs Nationals Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Phillies win (67.6%)
Phillies vs Nationals Moneyline
- Philadelphia is a -184 favorite on the moneyline, while Washington is a +154 underdog on the road.
Phillies vs Nationals Spread
- The Phillies are hosting the Nationals and are favored by 1.5 runs (+112 to cover) on the runline. Washington is -134 to cover.
Phillies vs Nationals Over/Under
- The over/under for Phillies-Nationals on March 31 is 9. The over is -110, and the under is -110.
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Phillies vs Nationals Betting Trends
- The Phillies came away with 79 wins in the 123 contests they were listed as the favorites last season.
- Last year, Philadelphia won 31 of 39 games when listed as at least -184 on the moneyline.
- The Phillies and their opponents hit the over in 67 of their 159 games with a total last season.
- The Nationals were the underdog on the moneyline 131 times last season. They went 56-75 in those games.
- In games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +154 or longer last year, Washington went 15-29 (34.1%).
- The Nationals combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 83 times last season for an 83-66-7 record against the over/under.
Phillies Player Leaders
- Kyle Schwarber had 145 hits and an OBP of .365 last season.
- Trea Turner had an OPS of .812, fueled by an OBP of .355 and a slugging percentage of .457.
- Last season, Bryce Harper finished with 27 home runs, 75 RBI and a batting average of .261 last season.
- Bryson Stott slashed .257/.328/.391 and finished with an OPS of .719.
Nationals Player Leaders
- C.J. Abrams hit .257 with 35 doubles, five triples, 19 home runs and 37 walks a season ago.
- James Wood had 153 hits and a .350 on-base percentage while slugging .475.
- Luis Garcia hit .252 with 28 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 27 walks a season ago.
- Daylen Lile hit .299 with 15 doubles, 11 triples, nine home runs and 21 walks.
Phillies vs Nationals Head to Head
- 3/30/2026: 13-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 8/24/2025: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)
- 8/23/2025: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)
- 8/22/2025: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
- 8/17/2025: 11-9 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)
- 8/16/2025: 2-0 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 8/15/2025: 6-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)
- 8/14/2025: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)
- 5/1/2025: 4-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
- 4/30/2025: 7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)
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