Phillies vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 31

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

On Tuesday in MLB, the Philadelphia Phillies are playing the Washington Nationals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phillies vs Nationals Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (1-3) vs. Washington Nationals (3-1)

Date: Tuesday, March 31, 2026

Tuesday, March 31, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: MLB Network, NBCS-PH+, and Nationals.TV

Phillies vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-184) | WSH: (+154)

PHI: (-184) | WSH: (+154) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+112) | WSH: +1.5 (-134)

PHI: -1.5 (+112) | WSH: +1.5 (-134) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Phillies vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Andrew Painter (Phillies) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs PJ Poulin (Nationals) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Phillies will look to Andrew Painter against the Nationals and PJ Poulin. Painter did not appear in a game when his team was the moneyline favorite last season. Poulin did not pitch as a moneyline underdog a season ago.

Phillies vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (67.6%)

Phillies vs Nationals Moneyline

Philadelphia is a -184 favorite on the moneyline, while Washington is a +154 underdog on the road.

Phillies vs Nationals Spread

The Phillies are hosting the Nationals and are favored by 1.5 runs (+112 to cover) on the runline. Washington is -134 to cover.

Phillies vs Nationals Over/Under

The over/under for Phillies-Nationals on March 31 is 9. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Phillies came away with 79 wins in the 123 contests they were listed as the favorites last season.

Last year, Philadelphia won 31 of 39 games when listed as at least -184 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents hit the over in 67 of their 159 games with a total last season.

The Nationals were the underdog on the moneyline 131 times last season. They went 56-75 in those games.

In games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +154 or longer last year, Washington went 15-29 (34.1%).

The Nationals combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 83 times last season for an 83-66-7 record against the over/under.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber had 145 hits and an OBP of .365 last season.

Trea Turner had an OPS of .812, fueled by an OBP of .355 and a slugging percentage of .457.

Last season, Bryce Harper finished with 27 home runs, 75 RBI and a batting average of .261 last season.

Bryson Stott slashed .257/.328/.391 and finished with an OPS of .719.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams hit .257 with 35 doubles, five triples, 19 home runs and 37 walks a season ago.

James Wood had 153 hits and a .350 on-base percentage while slugging .475.

Luis Garcia hit .252 with 28 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 27 walks a season ago.

Daylen Lile hit .299 with 15 doubles, 11 triples, nine home runs and 21 walks.

Phillies vs Nationals Head to Head

3/30/2026: 13-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

13-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 8/24/2025: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 8/23/2025: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 8/22/2025: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/17/2025: 11-9 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

11-9 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 8/16/2025: 2-0 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-0 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/15/2025: 6-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

6-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/14/2025: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

3-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 5/1/2025: 4-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

4-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/30/2025: 7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

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