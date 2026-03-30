Phillies vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 30

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Monday, the Philadelphia Phillies take on the Washington Nationals.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Phillies vs Nationals Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (1-2) vs. Washington Nationals (2-1)

Date: Monday, March 30, 2026

Monday, March 30, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH+ and Nationals.TV

Phillies vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-180) | WSH: (+152)

PHI: (-180) | WSH: (+152) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+122) | WSH: +1.5 (-146)

PHI: -1.5 (+122) | WSH: +1.5 (-146) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Phillies vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Taijuan Walker (Phillies) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Foster Griffin (Nationals) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Phillies will look to Taijuan Walker versus the Nationals and Foster Griffin. Walker and his team were 11-10-0 ATS in his 21 appearances with a spread last season. Walker appeared in 13 games last season as the moneyline favorite and his team finished with a record of 6-7 in those contests. Griffin did not pitch as a moneyline underdog a season ago.

Phillies vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (66.8%)

Phillies vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is a +152 underdog on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -180 favorite at home.

Phillies vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are +1.5 on the run line against the Phillies. The Nationals are -146 to cover, and the Phillies are +122.

Phillies vs Nationals Over/Under

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Phillies-Nationals on March 30, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

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Phillies vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Phillies won in 79, or 64.2%, of the 123 contests they were named as odds-on favorites in the last year.

Last season Philadelphia came away with a win 32 times in 41 chances when named as a favorite of at least -180 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents hit the over in 67 of their 159 games with a total last season.

The Nationals went 56-75 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog last season (winning 42.7% of those games).

In games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +152 or longer last year, Washington went 17-30 (36.2%).

The Nationals combined with their opponents to go over the total 83 times last season for an 83-66-7 record against the over/under.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber had 145 hits and an OBP of .365 last season.

Trea Turner hit 15 homers while driving in 69 runs.

Bryce Harper ended his last campaign with 131 hits, an OBP of .357, plus a slugging percentage of .487.

Bryson Stott slashed .257/.328/.391 and finished with an OPS of .719.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams had 35 doubles, five triples, 19 home runs and 37 walks while batting .257 last season.

James Wood collected 153 hits and a .350 OBP while slugging .475.

Luis Garcia hit .252 with 28 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 27 walks a season ago.

Daylen Lile hit .299 with 15 doubles, 11 triples, nine home runs and 21 walks.

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