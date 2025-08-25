Phillies vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 25

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Philadelphia Phillies are among the MLB squads in action on Monday, versus the New York Mets.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phillies vs Mets Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (76-54) vs. New York Mets (69-61)

Date: Monday, August 25, 2025

Monday, August 25, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-124) | NYM: (+106)

PHI: (-124) | NYM: (+106) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+140) | NYM: +1.5 (-170)

PHI: -1.5 (+140) | NYM: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Phillies vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 11-4, 2.41 ERA vs Kodai Senga (Mets) - 7-5, 2.58 ERA

The Phillies will give the nod to Cristopher Sanchez (11-4) against the Mets and Kodai Senga (7-5). Sanchez and his team have a record of 15-10-0 against the spread when he starts. Sanchez's team has a record of 17-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Mets have gone 12-8-0 ATS in Senga's 20 starts with a set spread. The Mets were the moneyline underdog for one Senga start this season -- they lost.

Phillies vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (50.7%)

Phillies vs Mets Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Phillies vs. Mets reveal Philadelphia as the favorite (-124) and New York as the underdog (+106) despite being the home team.

Phillies vs Mets Spread

The Phillies are at the Mets and are favored by 1.5 runs (+140 to cover) on the runline. New York is -170 to cover.

Phillies vs Mets Over/Under

Phillies versus Mets on Aug. 25 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Mets Betting Trends

The Phillies have been favorites in 101 games this season and have come away with the win 65 times (64.4%) in those contests.

Philadelphia has a record of 58-27 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -124 or more on the moneyline.

The Phillies' games have gone over the total in 48 of their 123 opportunities.

In 123 games with a line this season, the Phillies have a mark of 64-59-0 against the spread.

The Mets have won 14 of the 35 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (40%).

New York is 7-12 (winning only 36.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +106 or longer.

The Mets have played in 123 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 55 times (55-62-6).

The Mets have collected a 58-65-0 record against the spread this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 120 hits and an OBP of .371 this season. He has a .248 batting average and a slugging percentage of .573.

Among qualifying batters in the majors, he is 101st in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Trea Turner has an OPS of .803, fueled by an OBP of .354 and a team-best slugging percentage of .449 this season. He's batting .300.

He ranks seventh in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Turner has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .348 with a triple, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Bryce Harper has collected 102 base hits, an OBP of .358 and a slugging percentage of .500 this season.

Harper brings a seven-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is hitting .317 with two doubles, three home runs, four walks and 10 RBIs.

Nick Castellanos is batting .258 with a .296 OBP and 61 RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto has an on-base percentage of .388, a team-high for the Mets. He's batting .250 and slugging .496.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average is 95th, his on-base percentage is seventh, and he is 22nd in slugging.

Francisco Lindor paces his team with a .461 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .265 with an on-base percentage of .334.

His batting average is 54th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 68th, and he is 52nd in slugging.

Pete Alonso paces the Mets with 128 hits.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .254 with 23 doubles, 20 home runs and 43 walks.

Phillies vs Mets Head to Head

6/22/2025: 7-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/21/2025: 11-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

11-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/20/2025: 10-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

10-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 4/23/2025: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/22/2025: 5-1 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-1 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/21/2025: 5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 10/9/2024: 4-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 10/8/2024: 7-2 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-2 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 10/6/2024: 7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 10/5/2024: 6-2 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!