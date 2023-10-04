Phillies vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NL Wild Card Game 2 on October 4

Odds updated as of 7:34 PM

The MLB schedule on Wednesday includes the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the Miami Marlins in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series.

Phillies vs Marlins Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) vs. Miami Marlins (84-78)

Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Time: 8:08 PM ET

8:08 PM ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN

Phillies vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-152) | MIA: (+128)

PHI: (-152) | MIA: (+128) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+146) | MIA: +1.5 (-178)

PHI: -1.5 (+146) | MIA: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Phillies vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 12-9, 4.46 ERA vs Braxton Garrett (Marlins) - 9-7, 3.66 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Aaron Nola (12-9) to the mound, while Garrett (9-7) will take the ball for the Marlins. Nola's team is 15-17-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Nola's team is 15-7 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Marlins have a 17-14-0 ATS record in Garrett's 31 starts with a set spread. The Marlins have a 9-5 record in Garrett's 14 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Phillies vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (58.7%)

Phillies vs Marlins Moneyline

Philadelphia is a -152 favorite on the moneyline, while Miami is a +128 underdog on the road.

Phillies vs Marlins Spread

The Phillies are hosting the Marlins and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Phillies are +146 to cover the runline, with the Marlins being -178.

Phillies vs Marlins Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Phillies-Marlins contest on October 4, with the over available at -114 and the under at -106.

Phillies vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Phillies have been chosen as favorites in 106 games this year and have walked away with the win 65 times (61.3%) in those games.

Philadelphia has a record of 32-20 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -152 or more on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in 74 of their 162 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Phillies are 75-87-0 against the spread in their 162 games that had a posted line this season.

The Marlins have won 40 of the 86 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (46.5%).

Miami has an 11-21 record (winning just 34.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +128 or longer.

In the 160 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Marlins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 74 times (74-78-8).

The Marlins have covered 46.6% of their games this season, going 75-86-0 against the spread.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber is hitting .197 with 19 doubles, a triple, 47 home runs and 126 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .343 while slugging .474.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he is 135th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.

Trea Turner has hit 26 homers this season while driving in 76 runs. He's batting .266 this season and slugging .459 with an on-base percentage of .320.

He ranks 55th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging in the major leagues.

Turner has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .444 with four doubles and a walk.

Alec Bohm has 153 hits this season and has a slash line of .274/.327/.437.

Bohm takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .143 with a double, a home run and three RBI.

Bryce Harper has 134 hits and an OBP of .401, both of which lead the Phillies this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has put up a .393 on-base percentage and a .469 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Marlins. He's batting .354.

Including all the qualified players in the majors, he ranks first in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage.

Arraez hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with .

Jorge Soler is batting .248 with 23 doubles, 36 home runs and 66 walks. He's slugging .508 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 98th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage.

Jake Burger has accumulated 122 hits, a team-best for the Marlins.

Josh Bell is batting .247 with 28 doubles, 22 home runs and 63 walks.

Phillies vs Marlins Head to Head

10/3/2023: 4-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/10/2023: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-4 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/9/2023: 8-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

8-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 9/8/2023: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-2 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/8/2022: 6-5 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-5 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/3/2023: 4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/2/2023: 9-8 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-8 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/1/2023: 3-1 PHI (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-1 PHI (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/31/2023: 4-2 PHI (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-2 PHI (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/7/2023: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

