Phillies vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 20

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

The MLB's Sunday schedule includes the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the Miami Marlins.

Phillies vs Marlins Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (13-8) vs. Miami Marlins (8-12)

Date: Sunday, April 20, 2025

Sunday, April 20, 2025 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and FDSFL

Phillies vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-275) | MIA: (+225)

PHI: (-275) | MIA: (+225) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-142) | MIA: +1.5 (+118)

PHI: -1.5 (-142) | MIA: +1.5 (+118) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Phillies vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo (Phillies) - 2-0, 2.31 ERA vs Connor Gillispie (Marlins) - 0-2, 6.63 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Jesus Luzardo (2-0) to the mound, while Connor Gillispie (0-2) will get the nod for the Marlins. Luzardo's team is 3-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Luzardo's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Marlins have a 2-2-0 record against the spread in Gillispie's starts. The Marlins were named the moneyline underdog for four Gillispie starts this season -- they lost every time.

Phillies vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (67.4%)

Phillies vs Marlins Moneyline

The Phillies vs Marlins moneyline has Philadelphia as a -275 favorite, while Miami is a +225 underdog on the road.

Phillies vs Marlins Spread

The Phillies are hosting the Marlins and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Phillies are -142 to cover the runline, with the Marlins being +118.

Phillies vs Marlins Over/Under

Phillies versus Marlins on April 20 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -114 and the under set at -106.

Phillies vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Phillies have been favorites in 16 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (62.5%) in those contests.

Philadelphia has been listed as a favorite of -275 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Contests with the Phillies have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 10 of 21 chances this season.

The Phillies are 12-9-0 against the spread in their 21 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Marlins have won six of the 18 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (33.3%).

Miami has played as a moneyline underdog of +225 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.

The Marlins have played in 20 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 13 times (13-7-0).

The Marlins have collected a 10-10-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in OBP (.436) and total hits (21) this season. He's batting .284 batting average while slugging .608.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 48th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.

Schwarber will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .375 with a home run, six walks and four RBI.

Bryce Harper is hitting .263 with three doubles, five home runs and 18 walks, while slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .404.

His batting average is 65th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 17th, and his slugging percentage 36th.

Harper enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, three home runs, seven walks and seven RBI.

Nicholas Alexander Castellanos leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.507) powered by nine extra-base hits.

Bryson Stott is batting .294 with a .364 OBP and 10 RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Stott brings a six-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is batting .300 with two doubles, a triple, five walks and six RBI.

Marlins Player Leaders

Xavier Edwards has an on-base percentage of .400 and a slugging percentage of .354. Both lead the Marlins. He's batting .317.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 17th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 114th in slugging percentage.

Edwards heads into this game on a 12-game hitting streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .349 with six walks and four RBI.

Otto Lopez has five doubles, two home runs and nine walks while batting .236. He's slugging .389 with an on-base percentage of .321.

His batting average ranks 92nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 83rd, and he is 89th in slugging.

Eric Wagaman has four doubles, two home runs and six walks while hitting .273.

Kyle Stowers has three doubles, a triple, a home run and 10 walks while hitting .284.

Phillies vs Marlins Head to Head

4/19/2025: 11-10 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

11-10 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 4/18/2025: 7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 9/8/2024: 10-1 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

10-1 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/7/2024: 9-5 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

9-5 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 9/6/2024: 16-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

16-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 9/5/2024: 5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/14/2024: 9-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

9-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 8/13/2024: 5-0 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

5-0 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/30/2024: 7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 6/29/2024: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

