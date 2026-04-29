Phillies vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 30

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

On Thursday in MLB, the Philadelphia Phillies are playing the San Francisco Giants.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phillies vs Giants Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (10-19) vs. San Francisco Giants (13-16)

Date: Thursday, April 30, 2026

Thursday, April 30, 2026 Time: 12:35 p.m. ET

12:35 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBC 10 and NBCS-BA

Phillies vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-142) | SF: (+120)

PHI: (-142) | SF: (+120) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+146) | SF: +1.5 (-176)

PHI: -1.5 (+146) | SF: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Phillies vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Andrew Painter (Phillies) - 1-2, 5.25 ERA vs Adrian Houser (Giants) - 0-3, 7.36 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Andrew Painter (1-2) to the mound, while Adrian Houser (0-3) will take the ball for the Giants. Painter and his team have a record of 1-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Painter's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Giants failed to cover in all of Houser's five starts that had a set spread. The Giants were named the moneyline underdog for four Houser starts this season -- they lost all of the games.

Phillies vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (55.9%)

Phillies vs Giants Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Phillies vs. Giants reveal Philadelphia as the favorite (-142) and San Francisco as the underdog (+120) on the road.

Phillies vs Giants Spread

The Giants are at +1.5 on the runline against the Phillies. The Giants are -176 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are +146.

Phillies vs Giants Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Phillies-Giants on April 30, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Giants Betting Trends

The Phillies have been chosen as favorites in 21 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (42.9%) in those games.

This season Philadelphia has come away with a win seven times in 14 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Phillies' games have gone over the total in 14 of their 29 opportunities.

The Phillies are 6-23-0 against the spread in their 29 games that had a posted line this season.

The Giants are 8-11 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 42.1% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, San Francisco has gone 3-3 (50%).

In the 29 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Giants, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 13 times (13-13-3).

The Giants have put together an 11-18-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 37.9% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia in OBP (.350) and total hits (29) this season. He's batting .269 batting average while slugging .509.

He ranks 52nd in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Kyle Schwarber is hitting .190 with four doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .505 with an on-base percentage of .346.

Among all qualifying players, he is 165th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage.

Trea Turner has hit three homers with a team-high .373 SLG this season.

Turner heads into this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a home run, four walks and three RBIs.

Brandon Marsh has been key for Philadelphia with 28 hits, an OBP of .320 plus a slugging percentage of .468.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has a .345 on-base percentage and a .380 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Giants. He's batting .315.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 15th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 62nd and he is 104th in slugging.

Jung Hoo Lee paces his team with a .345 OBP. He has a batting average of .301 while slugging .456.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 21st in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage.

Casey Schmitt has put up 24 hits, a team-high for the Giants.

Matt Chapman is batting .273 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and 11 walks.

Phillies vs Giants Head to Head

4/28/2026: 7-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

7-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/8/2026: 5-0 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5-0 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/7/2026: 6-0 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

6-0 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/6/2026: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/9/2025: 13-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

13-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/8/2025: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/7/2025: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-1 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/17/2025: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 4/16/2025: 11-4 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

11-4 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/15/2025: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

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