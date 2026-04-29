Phillies vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 29

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

The Wednesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the San Francisco Giants.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game.

Phillies vs Giants Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (10-19) vs. San Francisco Giants (13-16)

Date: Wednesday, April 29, 2026

Wednesday, April 29, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: MLB Network, NBCS-PH, and NBCS-BA

Phillies vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-144) | SF: (+122)

PHI: (-144) | SF: (+122) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+158) | SF: +1.5 (-192)

PHI: -1.5 (+158) | SF: +1.5 (-192) Total: 7 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Phillies vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 2-2, 2.94 ERA vs Logan Webb (Giants) - 2-3, 4.86 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Cristopher Sanchez (2-2) to the mound, while Logan Webb (2-3) will get the nod for the Giants. Sanchez's team is 2-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Sanchez's team has a record of 3-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Giants have a 2-4-0 ATS record in Webb's six starts with a set spread. The Giants were the moneyline underdog for two Webb starts this season -- they lost both.

Phillies vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (59.6%)

Phillies vs Giants Moneyline

Philadelphia is a -144 favorite on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a +122 underdog on the road.

Phillies vs Giants Spread

The Giants are at +1.5 on the runline against the Phillies. The Giants are -192 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are +158.

Phillies vs Giants Over/Under

A total of 7 runs has been set for the Phillies-Giants contest on April 29, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

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Phillies vs Giants Betting Trends

The Phillies have been chosen as favorites in 21 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (42.9%) in those games.

This season Philadelphia has come away with a win seven times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -144 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 14 of their 29 opportunities.

The Phillies have an against the spread record of 6-23-0 in 29 games with a line this season.

The Giants are 8-11 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 42.1% of those games).

San Francisco has gone 3-3 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer (50%).

The Giants have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 13 times this season for a 13-13-3 record against the over/under.

The Giants have an 11-18-0 record ATS this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia with 29 hits and an OBP of .350 this season. He has a .269 batting average and a slugging percentage of .509.

He is 53rd in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Kyle Schwarber has four doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 21 walks. He's batting .190 and slugging .505 with an on-base percentage of .346.

He ranks 166th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Trea Turner has hit three homers with a team-high .373 SLG this season.

Turner takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a home run, four walks and three RBIs.

Brandon Marsh has four home runs, 17 RBI and a batting average of .298 this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has racked up a team-high OBP (.345) and slugging percentage (.380). He's batting .315.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 63rd, and he is 111th in slugging.

Jung Hoo Lee leads his team with a .345 OBP. He has a batting average of .301 while slugging .456.

He is currently 21st in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Casey Schmitt has put up 24 hits, a team-high for the Giants.

Matt Chapman is batting .273 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and 11 walks.

Phillies vs Giants Head to Head

4/28/2026: 7-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

7-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/8/2026: 5-0 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5-0 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/7/2026: 6-0 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

6-0 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/6/2026: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/9/2025: 13-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

13-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/8/2025: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/7/2025: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-1 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/17/2025: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 4/16/2025: 11-4 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

11-4 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/15/2025: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

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