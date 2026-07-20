Phillies vs Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 20

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Philadelphia Phillies versus the Los Angeles Dodgers is on the MLB schedule for Monday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phillies vs Dodgers Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (55-45) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (63-37)

Date: Monday, July 20, 2026

Monday, July 20, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN

Phillies vs Dodgers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-134) | LAD: (+116)

PHI: (-134) | LAD: (+116) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+152) | LAD: +1.5 (-184)

PHI: -1.5 (+152) | LAD: +1.5 (-184) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Phillies vs Dodgers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 11-4, 2.62 ERA vs Emmet Sheehan (Dodgers) - 4-6, 4.81 ERA

The Phillies will give the nod to Cristopher Sanchez (11-4, 2.62 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Dodgers will turn to Emmet Sheehan (4-6, 4.81 ERA). Sanchez and his team have a record of 11-9-0 against the spread when he starts. Sanchez's team has a record of 14-6 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Dodgers have a 6-11-0 ATS record in Sheehan's 17 starts with a set spread. The Dodgers have not been a moneyline underdog when Sheehan starts this season.

Phillies vs Dodgers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (60.7%)

Phillies vs Dodgers Moneyline

Los Angeles is the underdog, +116 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -134 favorite at home.

Phillies vs Dodgers Spread

The Dodgers are at the Phillies, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Dodgers are +152 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are -184.

Phillies vs Dodgers Over/Under

Phillies versus Dodgers on July 20 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -104 and the under set at -118.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Dodgers Betting Trends

The Phillies have come away with 45 wins in the 71 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Philadelphia has a record of 38-16 when favored by -134 or more this year.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 42 of their 98 opportunities.

The Phillies have posted a record of 37-61-0 against the spread this season.

The Dodgers have been listed as the moneyline underdog just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

Los Angeles has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +116 or longer.

In the 100 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Dodgers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 46 times (46-54-0).

The Dodgers have a 45-55-0 record against the spread this season (covering 45% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper is batting .258 with 18 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 61 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .363 and a slugging percentage of .490.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 70th, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 27th in slugging.

Kyle Schwarber has 91 hits and an OBP of .368, both of which lead the Phillies this season. He's batting .253 and slugging .561.

His batting average ranks 78th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 25th, and his slugging percentage fourth.

Trea Turner has collected 96 base hits, an OBP of .292 and a slugging percentage of .375 this season.

Turner has recorded at least one base hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .353 with a double, two home runs, four walks and three RBIs.

Brandon Marsh leads Philadelphia with a slugging percentage of .476, fueled by 32 extra-base hits.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has a team-high OBP (.398), and leads the Dodgers in hits (101). He's batting .290 and slugging.

Including all qualified players, he is 16th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fifth and he is 11th in slugging.

Freddie Freeman is slugging .477 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .285 with an on-base percentage of .371.

His batting average ranks 21st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 19th, and he is 35th in slugging.

Andy Pages is batting .266 with 22 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 34 walks.

Max Muncy is batting .262 with 15 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 43 walks.

Phillies vs Dodgers Head to Head

5/31/2026: 9-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

9-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 5/30/2026: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-3 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/29/2026: 4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 10/9/2025: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 10/8/2025: 8-2 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

8-2 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 10/6/2025: 4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 10/4/2025: 5-3 LAD (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-3 LAD (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/17/2025: 5-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/16/2025: 9-6 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-6 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/15/2025: 6-5 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

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