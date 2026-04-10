Phillies vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 11

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

The Philadelphia Phillies versus the Arizona Diamondbacks is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phillies vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (6-6) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (7-6)

Date: Saturday, April 11, 2026

Saturday, April 11, 2026 Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: Fox Sports 1, NBCS-PH, and Dbacks.TV

Phillies vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-134) | ARI: (+116)

PHI: (-134) | ARI: (+116) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+160) | ARI: +1.5 (-194)

PHI: -1.5 (+160) | ARI: +1.5 (-194) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Phillies vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Taijuan Walker (Phillies) - 0-2, 9.31 ERA vs Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks) - 0-0, 6.75 ERA

The Phillies will give the nod to Taijuan Walker (0-2, 9.31 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will turn to Brandon Pfaadt. Walker has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Walker's team is 0-2 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Pfaadt has started two games with set spreads, and the Diamondbacks covered in both chances. The Diamondbacks have not been the underdog on the moneyline when Pfaadt starts this season.

Phillies vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (53.7%)

Phillies vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Arizona is a +116 underdog on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -134 favorite at home.

Phillies vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Phillies are hosting the Diamondbacks and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Phillies are +160 to cover the runline, with the Diamondbacks being -194.

Phillies vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

Phillies versus Diamondbacks on April 11 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Phillies have been favorites in 12 games this season and have come away with the win six times (50%) in those contests.

This year Philadelphia has won five of 11 games when listed as at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in six of their 12 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Phillies have posted a record of 3-9-0 against the spread this season.

The Diamondbacks have won three of the nine games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (33.3%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, Arizona has a 2-4 record (winning only 33.3% of its games).

The Diamondbacks have played in 13 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total eight times (8-4-1).

The Diamondbacks have put together a 10-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper is batting .222 with three doubles, two home runs and seven walks. He has an on-base percentage of .327 and a slugging percentage of .422.

Among all qualifying batters, he ranks 104th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 88th, and he is 74th in slugging.

Harper hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with two doubles, four walks and three RBIs.

Trea Turner leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.340) thanks to four extra-base hits. He's batting .260 with an on-base percentage of .315.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 71st in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and 113th in slugging percentage.

Kyle Schwarber has eight hits and an OBP of .389, both of which lead the Phillies this season.

Schwarber takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .188 with a double, six walks and an RBI.

Alec Bohm has been key for Philadelphia with eight hits, an OBP of .271 plus a slugging percentage of .279.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has racked up a team-high OBP (.408) and slugging percentage (.690), while leading the Diamondbacks in hits (14, while batting .333).

Including all qualified players in MLB, his batting average puts him 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is third in slugging.

Carroll heads into this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .389 with two doubles, two triples, three walks and three RBIs.

Geraldo Perdomo is batting .171 with two doubles, a home run and eight walks. He's slugging .293 with an on-base percentage of .294.

He is 161st in batting average, 123rd in on-base percentage and 134th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Ildemaro Vargas is batting .458 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and two walks.

Gabriel Moreno has five doubles and three walks while hitting .282.

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