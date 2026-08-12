Phillies vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 12

Odds updated as of 10:11 p.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Philadelphia Phillies facing the St. Louis Cardinals.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phillies vs Cardinals Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (64-56) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (59-60)

Date: Wednesday, August 12, 2026

Wednesday, August 12, 2026 Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: Cardinals.TV and NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-164) | STL: (+138)

PHI: (-164) | STL: (+138) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+104) | STL: +1.5 (-125)

PHI: -1.5 (+104) | STL: +1.5 (-125) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Phillies vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler (Phillies) - 10-3, 2.69 ERA vs Kyle Leahy (Cardinals) - 8-4, 3.45 ERA

The Phillies will give the nod to Zack Wheeler (10-3, 2.69 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Kyle Leahy (8-4, 3.45 ERA). When Wheeler starts, his team is 10-6-0 against the spread this season. When Wheeler starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 10-1. The Cardinals are 9-11-0 against the spread when Leahy starts. The Cardinals are 5-8 in Leahy's 13 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Phillies vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (50.5%)

Phillies vs Cardinals Moneyline

St. Louis is the underdog, +138 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -164 favorite despite being on the road.

Phillies vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are +1.5 on the run line against the Phillies. The Cardinals are -125 to cover, and the Phillies are +104.

Phillies vs Cardinals Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Phillies-Cardinals on Aug. 12, with the over at -104 and the under at -118.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Phillies have come away with 54 wins in the 85 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Philadelphia has come away with a win 29 times in 38 chances when named as a favorite of at least -164 on the moneyline.

The Phillies' games have gone over the total in 53 of their 116 opportunities.

In 116 games with a line this season, the Phillies have a mark of 45-71-0 against the spread.

The Cardinals have gone 36-42 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 46.2% of those games).

St. Louis is 4-9 (winning only 30.8% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +138 or longer.

The Cardinals have played in 115 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 46 times (46-63-6).

The Cardinals have collected a 61-54-0 record against the spread this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper is hitting .254 with 22 doubles, three triples, 25 home runs and 80 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .369 while slugging .498.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 73rd, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 17th in slugging.

Luis Arraez has hit five homers this season while driving in 48 runs. He's batting .316 this season and slugging .436 with an on-base percentage of .352.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him third, his on-base percentage 40th, and his slugging percentage 63rd.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 105 hits and an OBP of .373 this season.

Schwarber enters this game with five games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .444 with two doubles, two home runs, six walks and six RBIs.

Bryson Stott has been key for Philadelphia with 105 hits, an OBP of .339 plus a slugging percentage of .420.

Stott has safely hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .471 with three doubles, six walks and two RBIs.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson has a .480 slugging percentage, which paces the Cardinals. He's batting .284 with an on-base percentage of .351.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 21st, his on-base percentage is 43rd, and he is 27th in slugging.

Jordan Walker paces his team with 128 hits and has a club-high .490 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .285 with an on-base percentage of .341.

He ranks 20th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

JJ Wetherholt has 12 doubles, 16 home runs and 58 walks while batting .247.

Ivan Herrera's .361 on-base percentage leads his team.

Phillies vs Cardinals Head to Head

8/10/2026: 6-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/14/2025: 14-7 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

14-7 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/14/2025: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/12/2025: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-2 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/13/2025: 7-0 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

7-0 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/12/2025: 4-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/11/2025: 2-0 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-0 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/2/2024: 5-4 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-4 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/1/2024: 6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/31/2024: 4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

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