Phillies vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 12

MLB action on Monday includes the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the St. Louis Cardinals.

Phillies vs Cardinals Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (24-16) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (22-19)

Date: Monday, May 12, 2025

Monday, May 12, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: MLB Network, NBCS-PH, and FDSMW

Phillies vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-188) | STL: (+158)

PHI: (-188) | STL: (+158) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+114) | STL: +1.5 (-137)

PHI: -1.5 (+114) | STL: +1.5 (-137) Total: 8 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Phillies vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 4-1, 2.89 ERA vs Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals) - 3-3, 3.07 ERA

The Phillies will give the ball to Cristopher Sanchez (4-1, 2.89 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Matthew Liberatore (3-3, 3.07 ERA). Sanchez's team is 6-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Sanchez starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-1. The Cardinals have a 2-5-0 ATS record in Liberatore's seven starts that had a set spread. The Cardinals have a 2-1 record in Liberatore's three starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Phillies vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (60.9%)

Phillies vs Cardinals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cardinals-Phillies, St. Louis is the underdog at +158, and Philadelphia is -188 playing at home.

Phillies vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Phillies. The Cardinals are -137 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are +114.

Phillies vs Cardinals Over/Under

Phillies versus Cardinals on May 12 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -118 and the under set at -104.

Phillies vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Phillies have been victorious in 20, or 62.5%, of the 32 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Philadelphia has come away with a win eight times in nine chances when named as a favorite of at least -188 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Phillies have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 18 of 39 chances this season.

The Phillies are 21-18-0 against the spread in their 39 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cardinals have won 51.9% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (14-13).

St. Louis has played in three games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +158 or longer without earning a win.

The Cardinals have played in 41 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 22 times (22-17-2).

The Cardinals have collected a 22-19-0 record ATS this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 39 hits and an OBP of .404 this season. He has a .269 batting average and a slugging percentage of .593.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 56th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

Schwarber has recorded a base hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

Bryce Harper has eight doubles, seven home runs and 28 walks. He's batting .237 and slugging .428 with an on-base percentage of .354.

His batting average ranks 108th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 52nd, and his slugging percentage 66th.

Trea Turner has hit two homers with a team-high .394 SLG this season.

Bryson Stott is batting .262 with a .331 OBP and 20 RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Lars Nootbaar has nine doubles, six home runs and 30 walks while hitting .244. He's slugging .417 with an on-base percentage of .369.

He ranks 92nd in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 75th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Nootbaar hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

Brendan Donovan's 48 hits, .377 OBP and .457 slugging percentage all pace his team. He has a batting average of .318.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 10th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 55th in slugging.

Nolan Arenado has 10 doubles, four home runs and 16 walks while batting .270.

Willson Contreras is hitting .255 with six doubles, six home runs and 15 walks.

Phillies vs Cardinals Head to Head

4/13/2025: 7-0 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

7-0 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/12/2025: 4-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/11/2025: 2-0 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-0 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/2/2024: 5-4 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-4 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/1/2024: 6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/31/2024: 4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/10/2024: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/9/2024: 3-0 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-0 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/8/2024: 5-3 PHI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-3 PHI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/17/2023: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

