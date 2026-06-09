Phillies vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 9

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The Tuesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Toronto Blue Jays.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup.

Phillies vs Blue Jays Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (36-30) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (32-35)

Date: Tuesday, June 9, 2026

Tuesday, June 9, 2026 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SN1 and NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-112) | TOR: (-104)

PHI: (-112) | TOR: (-104) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+155) | TOR: +1.5 (-188)

PHI: -1.5 (+155) | TOR: +1.5 (-188) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Phillies vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler (Phillies) - 5-1, 2.31 ERA vs Dylan Cease (Blue Jays) - 3-3, 3.05 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (5-1) to the mound, while Dylan Cease (3-3) will get the nod for the Blue Jays. Wheeler's team is 4-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Wheeler's team has won each of the four games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Blue Jays have gone 6-5-0 ATS in Cease's 11 starts with a set spread. The Blue Jays were the moneyline underdog for two Cease starts this season -- they split the games.

Phillies vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (57.2%)

Phillies vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Phillies-Blue Jays, Philadelphia is the favorite at -112, and Toronto is -104 playing at home.

Phillies vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are +1.5 on the run line against the Phillies. The Blue Jays are -188 to cover, and the Phillies are +155.

Phillies versus Blue Jays, on June 9, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Phillies have won in 28, or 60.9%, of the 46 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Philadelphia has won 28 of 46 games when listed as at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over in 28 of their 65 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Phillies are 22-43-0 against the spread in their 65 games that had a posted line this season.

The Blue Jays have won 10 of the 29 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (34.5%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Toronto has a record of 8-17 (32%).

The Blue Jays have played in 66 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 35 times (35-30-1).

The Blue Jays have gone 32-34-0 ATS this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper has 60 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .366. He has a .261 batting average and a slugging percentage of .500.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 27th in slugging.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 57 hits. He is batting .238 this season and has 33 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .573 with an on-base percentage of .359.

His batting average is 104th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 41st, and his slugging percentage third.

Brandon Marsh has a team-best OPS of .880, fueled by a slash line of .333/.366/.514 this season.

Trea Turner is batting .226 with a .279 OBP and 21 RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Ernie Clement has put up a slugging percentage of .473 and has 79 hits, both team-best numbers for the Blue Jays. He's batting .309 and with an on-base percentage of .328.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks ninth in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage.

Clement enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with a triple, two home runs and four RBIs.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. paces his team with a .372 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .282 while slugging .368.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 31st in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 121st in slugging percentage.

Daulton Varsho is batting .256 with 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 22 walks.

Kazuma Okamoto has seven doubles, 13 home runs and 25 walks while batting .231.

Phillies vs Blue Jays Head to Head

6/8/2026: 5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 6/15/2025: 11-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

11-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/14/2025: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/13/2025: 8-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/5/2025: 9-1 TOR (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-1 TOR (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/4/2025: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/3/2025: 8-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/4/2024: 4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/3/2024: 10-9 PHI (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

10-9 PHI (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/8/2024: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

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