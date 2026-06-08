Phillies vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 8

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Monday includes the Philadelphia Phillies facing the Toronto Blue Jays.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup.

Phillies vs Blue Jays Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (35-30) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (32-34)

Date: Monday, June 8, 2026

Monday, June 8, 2026 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SN1 and NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-178) | TOR: (+150)

PHI: (-178) | TOR: (+150) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+100) | TOR: +1.5 (-120)

PHI: -1.5 (+100) | TOR: +1.5 (-120) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Phillies vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 7-2, 1.46 ERA vs Patrick Corbin (Blue Jays) - 2-2, 3.98 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Cristopher Sanchez (7-2) to the mound, while Patrick Corbin (2-2) will answer the bell for the Blue Jays. When Sanchez starts, his team is 6-7-0 against the spread this season. Sanchez's team has won 69.2% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (9-4). The Blue Jays have an 8-3-0 record against the spread in Corbin's starts. The Blue Jays are 4-5 in Corbin's nine starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Phillies vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (55.6%)

Phillies vs Blue Jays Moneyline

The Phillies vs Blue Jays moneyline has Philadelphia as a -178 favorite, while Toronto is a +150 underdog at home.

Phillies vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are hosting the Phillies, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Blue Jays are +100 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are -120.

The over/under for the Phillies versus Blue Jays contest on June 8 has been set at 7.5, with +100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Phillies have been chosen as favorites in 45 games this year and have walked away with the win 27 times (60%) in those games.

Philadelphia has a record of 11-3 when favored by -178 or more this year.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over in 28 of their 64 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Phillies have posted a record of 21-43-0 against the spread this season.

The Blue Jays have been the underdog on the moneyline 28 total times this season. They've gone 10-18 in those games.

Toronto has played as a moneyline underdog of +150 or longer in just one game this season, which it won.

The Blue Jays have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 65 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 35 of those games (35-29-1).

The Blue Jays have a 32-33-0 record ATS this season (covering 49.2% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia with an OBP of .368 this season while batting .264 with 39 walks and 40 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .507.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 59th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 26th in slugging.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 56 hits. He is batting .238 this season and has 33 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .579 with an on-base percentage of .358.

His batting average ranks 105th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 45th, and his slugging percentage third.

Brandon Marsh is slashing .338/.368/.521 this season and leads the Phillies with an OPS of .890.

Marsh takes a six-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .441 with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and six RBIs.

Trea Turner has been key for Philadelphia with 60 hits, an OBP of .280 plus a slugging percentage of .347.

Turner has hit safely in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, two walks and two RBIs.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has put up a team-high .378 on-base percentage. He's batting .287 and slugging .374.

He is 22nd in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 116th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Ernie Clement's 77 hits and .460 slugging percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .306 with an on-base percentage of .326.

He is 10th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Kazuma Okamoto has seven doubles, 13 home runs and 25 walks while batting .235.

Daulton Varsho is hitting .256 with 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 22 walks.

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