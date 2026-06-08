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MLB

Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 8

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 8

The New York Yankees versus the Cleveland Guardians is one of many compelling options on today's MLB schedule. Below, we provide predictions for every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Seattle Mariners at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • TV Channel: MASN and SEAM
  • Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt vs. Emerson Hancock
  • Records: Orioles (31-35), Mariners (34-32)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -126
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 60.27%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 39.73%

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Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Tropicana Field
  • TV Channel: RAYS and NESN
  • Probable Pitchers: Ian Seymour vs. Connelly Early
  • Records: Rays (37-25), Red Sox (27-36)
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -116
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 53.09%
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 46.91%

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New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Progressive Field
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 and CLEG and YES
  • Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Will Warren
  • Records: Guardians (37-30), Yankees (38-26)
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: -112
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 54.47%
  • Guardians Win Probability: 45.53%

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Philadelphia Phillies at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:07 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rogers Centre
  • TV Channel: SN1 and NBCS-PH
  • Probable Pitchers: Patrick Corbin vs. Cristopher Sanchez
  • Records: Blue Jays (32-34), Phillies (35-30)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -178
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +150

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
  • Phillies Win Probability: 55.62%
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 44.38%

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Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:38 p.m. ET
  • Where: Angel Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABTV and SCHN
  • Probable Pitchers: Grayson Rodriguez vs. Spencer Arrighetti
  • Records: Angels (25-41), Astros (30-37)
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: -120
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
  • Astros Win Probability: 57.64%
  • Angels Win Probability: 42.36%

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Cincinnati Reds at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Petco Park
  • TV Channel: SDPA and CINR
  • Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler vs. Andrew Abbott
  • Records: Padres (33-31), Reds (31-33)
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: -142
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
  • Padres Win Probability: 56.84%
  • Reds Win Probability: 43.16%

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Washington Nationals at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oracle Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA and NATS
  • Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb vs. Miles Mikolas
  • Records: Giants (27-39), Nationals (33-33)
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: -168
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
  • Giants Win Probability: 65.35%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 34.65%

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Milwaukee Brewers at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Las Vegas Ballpark
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and BREW
  • Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs vs. Kyle Harrison
  • Records: Athletics (31-34), Brewers (40-23)
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -154
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
  • Brewers Win Probability: 53.79%
  • Athletics Win Probability: 46.21%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

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