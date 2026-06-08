Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 8

The New York Yankees versus the Cleveland Guardians is one of many compelling options on today's MLB schedule. Below, we provide predictions for every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Seattle Mariners at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and SEAM

MASN and SEAM Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt vs. Emerson Hancock

Chris Bassitt vs. Emerson Hancock Records: Orioles (31-35), Mariners (34-32)

Orioles (31-35), Mariners (34-32) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 60.27%

60.27% Orioles Win Probability: 39.73%

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Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field TV Channel: RAYS and NESN

RAYS and NESN Probable Pitchers: Ian Seymour vs. Connelly Early

Ian Seymour vs. Connelly Early Records: Rays (37-25), Red Sox (27-36)

Rays (37-25), Red Sox (27-36) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Rays Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 53.09%

53.09% Red Sox Win Probability: 46.91%

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New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 and CLEG and YES

Fox Sports 1 and CLEG and YES Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Will Warren

Gavin Williams vs. Will Warren Records: Guardians (37-30), Yankees (38-26)

Guardians (37-30), Yankees (38-26) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Yankees Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 54.47%

54.47% Guardians Win Probability: 45.53%

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Philadelphia Phillies at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SN1 and NBCS-PH

SN1 and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Patrick Corbin vs. Cristopher Sanchez

Patrick Corbin vs. Cristopher Sanchez Records: Blue Jays (32-34), Phillies (35-30)

Blue Jays (32-34), Phillies (35-30) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -178

-178 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +150

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 55.62%

55.62% Blue Jays Win Probability: 44.38%

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Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: ABTV and SCHN

ABTV and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Grayson Rodriguez vs. Spencer Arrighetti

Grayson Rodriguez vs. Spencer Arrighetti Records: Angels (25-41), Astros (30-37)

Angels (25-41), Astros (30-37) Astros Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Angels Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 57.64%

57.64% Angels Win Probability: 42.36%

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Cincinnati Reds at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Petco Park

Petco Park TV Channel: SDPA and CINR

SDPA and CINR Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler vs. Andrew Abbott

Walker Buehler vs. Andrew Abbott Records: Padres (33-31), Reds (31-33)

Padres (33-31), Reds (31-33) Padres Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Reds Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 56.84%

56.84% Reds Win Probability: 43.16%

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Washington Nationals at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and NATS

NBCS-BA and NATS Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb vs. Miles Mikolas

Logan Webb vs. Miles Mikolas Records: Giants (27-39), Nationals (33-33)

Giants (27-39), Nationals (33-33) Giants Moneyline Odds: -168

-168 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 65.35%

65.35% Nationals Win Probability: 34.65%

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Milwaukee Brewers at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Where: Las Vegas Ballpark

Las Vegas Ballpark TV Channel: NBCS-CA and BREW

NBCS-CA and BREW Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs vs. Kyle Harrison

Jeffrey Springs vs. Kyle Harrison Records: Athletics (31-34), Brewers (40-23)

Athletics (31-34), Brewers (40-23) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 53.79%

53.79% Athletics Win Probability: 46.21%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.