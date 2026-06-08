Guardians vs Yankees Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 8

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The Cleveland Guardians are among the MLB teams busy on Monday, versus the New York Yankees.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Guardians vs Yankees Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (37-30) vs. New York Yankees (38-26)

Date: Monday, June 8, 2026

Monday, June 8, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: Fox Sports 1, CleGuardians.TV, and YES

Guardians vs Yankees Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-112) | NYY: (-104)

CLE: (-112) | NYY: (-104) Spread: CLE: +1.5 (-200) | NYY: -1.5 (+164)

CLE: +1.5 (-200) | NYY: -1.5 (+164) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Guardians vs Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams (Guardians) - 9-3, 3.20 ERA vs Will Warren (Yankees) - 7-1, 3.22 ERA

The Guardians will give the nod to Gavin Williams (9-3, 3.20 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Will Warren (7-1, 3.22 ERA). Williams' team is 8-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Williams starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 6-2. The Yankees are 7-5-0 against the spread when Warren starts. The Yankees have always been the moneyline underdog when Warren starts this season.

Guardians vs Yankees Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (54.5%)

Guardians vs Yankees Moneyline

New York is a -104 underdog on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a -112 favorite at home.

Guardians vs Yankees Spread

The Yankees are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Guardians. The Yankees are +164 to cover, while the Guardians are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Guardians vs Yankees Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Guardians-Yankees game on June 8, with the over available at -122 and the under at +100.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Guardians have won in 19, or 54.3%, of the 35 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Cleveland has a record of 19-16 when favored by -112 or more this year.

Contests with the Guardians have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 32 of 63 chances this season.

The Guardians are 32-31-0 against the spread in their 63 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Yankees have a 2-2 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

New York has a 2-2 record (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The Yankees have played in 61 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 27 times (27-31-3).

The Yankees have covered 49.2% of their games this season, going 30-31-0 ATS.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.427) and total hits (59) this season. He's batting .238 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 105th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 61st, and he is 74th in slugging.

Brayan Rocchio leads Cleveland in OBP (.360) this season, fueled by 58 hits. He's batting .280 while slugging .406.

Among all qualified, he is 35th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 92nd in slugging percentage.

Chase DeLauter has collected 58 base hits, an OBP of .329 and a slugging percentage of .405 this season.

DeLauter brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .167 with an RBI.

Steven Kwan has one home run, 12 RBI and a batting average of .220 this season.

Kwan heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .294 with a double.

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice has accumulated a team-best OBP (.392) and slugging percentage (.640), while leading the Yankees in hits (64, while batting .299).

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 17th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage.

Cody Bellinger is hitting .273 with 13 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 39 walks. He's slugging .476 with an on-base percentage of .373.

His batting average ranks 48th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 40th in slugging.

Trent Grisham is hitting .222 with 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 36 walks.

Jazz Chisholm has 10 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 23 walks while batting .234.

Guardians vs Yankees Head to Head

6/4/2026: 2-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

2-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/3/2026: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/2/2026: 9-4 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

9-4 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 6/5/2025: 4-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

4-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 6/4/2025: 4-0 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

4-0 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 6/3/2025: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 4/23/2025: 5-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/22/2025: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/21/2025: 6-4 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-4 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 10/19/2024: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

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