Phillies vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 23

The Friday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Athletics.

Phillies vs Athletics Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (32-18) vs. Athletics (22-29)

Date: Friday, May 23, 2025

Friday, May 23, 2025 Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: MLB Network, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-180) | OAK: (+152)

PHI: (-180) | OAK: (+152) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-118) | OAK: +1.5 (-102)

PHI: -1.5 (-118) | OAK: +1.5 (-102) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Phillies vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler (Phillies) - 5-1, 2.67 ERA vs Jeffrey Springs (Athletics) - 5-3, 3.91 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (5-1) to the mound, while Jeffrey Springs (5-3) will get the nod for the Athletics. When Wheeler starts, his team is 6-4-0 against the spread this season. When Wheeler starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 7-2. The Athletics have a 6-4-0 ATS record in Springs' 10 starts that had a set spread. The Athletics have been the moneyline underdog in six of Springs' starts this season, and they went 4-2 in those matchups.

Phillies vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (60.9%)

Phillies vs Athletics Moneyline

The Phillies vs Athletics moneyline has the Phillies as a -180 favorite, while the Athletics are a +152 underdog at home.

Phillies vs Athletics Spread

The Phillies are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Phillies are -118 to cover, while the Athletics are -102 to cover.

Phillies vs Athletics Over/Under

A total of 9.5 runs has been set for the Phillies-Athletics game on May 23, with the over available at -102 and the under at -120.

Phillies vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Phillies have been chosen as favorites in 40 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (65%) in those games.

This year, the Phillies have won 15 of 17 games when listed as at least -180 or better on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in 21 of their 48 games with a total this season.

The Phillies are 27-21-0 against the spread in their 48 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Athletics have put together an 11-20 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 35.5% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +152 or longer, the Athletics have gone 1-4 (20%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 28 times this season for a 28-20-3 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have put together a 24-27-0 record against the spread this season (covering 47.1% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has 46 hits and an OBP of .396, both of which lead Philadelphia hitters this season. He has a .256 batting average and a slugging percentage of .572.

Among the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 81st, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is sixth in slugging.

Bryce Harper is batting .275 with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 33 walks, while slugging .471 with an on-base percentage of .379.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 55th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging percentage.

Harper heads into this game looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .432 with five doubles, a home run, five walks and 10 RBIs.

Trea Turner has an OPS of .772, fueled by an OBP of .358 and a team-best slugging percentage of .414 this season.

Bryson Stott has four home runs, 24 RBI and a batting average of .259 this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Jacob Wilson has accumulated an on-base percentage of .382 and a slugging percentage of .476. Both lead the Athletics. He's batting .342.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks third in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage.

Tyler Soderstrom's 55 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .281 while slugging .485 with an on-base percentage of .346.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 39th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage.

Brent Rooker has eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 18 walks while hitting .245.

Shea Langeliers is hitting .248 with six doubles, nine home runs and 17 walks.

