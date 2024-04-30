Phillies vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 30

Odds updated as of 11:25 AM

The Philadelphia Phillies versus the Los Angeles Angels is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

Phillies vs Angels Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (19-11) vs. Los Angeles Angels (11-18)

Date: Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Tuesday, April 30, 2024 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California Coverage: BSW

Phillies vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-142) | LAA: (+120)

PHI: (-142) | LAA: (+120) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+114) | LAA: +1.5 (-137)

PHI: -1.5 (+114) | LAA: +1.5 (-137) Total: 9 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Phillies vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Turnbull (Phillies) - 2-0, 1.33 ERA vs Tyler Anderson (Angels) - 2-3, 1.78 ERA

The Phillies will look to Spencer Turnbull (2-0) versus the Angels and Tyler Anderson (2-3). Turnbull's team is 3-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Turnbull has started three games with his team as the moneyline favorite and won each of them. The Angels have a 4-1-0 record against the spread in Anderson's starts. The Angels are 2-3 in Anderson's five starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Phillies vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (60.5%)

Phillies vs Angels Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Phillies vs. Angels reveal Philadelphia as the favorite (-142) and Los Angeles as the underdog (+120) despite being the home team.

Phillies vs Angels Spread

The Phillies are at the Angels and are favored by 1.5 runs (+114 to cover) on the runline. Los Angeles is -137 to cover.

Phillies vs Angels Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Phillies-Angels contest on April 30, with the over available at -102 and the under at -120.

Phillies vs Angels Betting Trends

The Phillies have come away with 15 wins in the 22 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Philadelphia has come away with a win 10 times in 15 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over in 13 of their 29 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 29 games with a line this season, the Phillies have a mark of 15-14-0 against the spread.

The Angels have gone 9-13 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 40.9% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Los Angeles has gone 6-3 (66.7%).

The Angels have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 29 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 16 of those games (16-12-1).

The Angels have gone 15-14-0 against the spread this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Alec Bohm leads Philadelphia in OBP (.439) and total hits (39) this season. He's batting .364 batting average while slugging .607.

Among qualified hitters, he is second in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is sixth in slugging.

Bohm will look for his 14th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is batting .537 with nine doubles, a home run, four walks and 12 RBI.

Trea Turner leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.464) thanks to 12 extra-base hits. He's batting .336 with an on-base percentage of .390.

Among qualified hitters, he is ninth in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging percentage.

Turner has picked up a hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 games he is batting .333 with three doubles, two walks and three RBI.

Bryce Harper is batting .237 with a .474 slugging percentage and 18 RBI this year.

Kyle Schwarber is batting .202 with a .319 OBP and 14 RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Schwarber has safely hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with a home run, four walks and two RBI.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has accumulated 24 hits, a team-best for the Angels. He's batting .220 and slugging .541 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 129th, his on-base percentage is 84th, and he is 14th in slugging.

Taylor Ward is slugging .504 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .274 with an on-base percentage of .312.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 54th in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage.

Luis Rengifo is hitting .291 with six doubles, a home run and five walks.

Jo Adell is hitting .321 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and three walks.

Phillies vs Angels Head to Head

4/29/2024: 6-5 LAA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-5 LAA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/30/2023: 10-8 LAA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

10-8 LAA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 8/29/2023: 12-7 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

12-7 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/28/2023: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/5/2022: 9-7 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-7 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/4/2022: 7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/3/2022: 10-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

