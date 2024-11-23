Philadelphia Eagles Odds to Win 2025 Super Bowl

Odds updated as of 8:16 p.m.

The Philadelphia Eagles, at +800, have the fourth-best odds to win the Super Bowl (as of Nov. 22).

Eagles Postseason Odds

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +800 (Bet $100 to win $800)

+800 (Bet $100 to win $800) Preseason Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1300 (Bet $100 to win $1,300)

+1300 (Bet $100 to win $1,300) Odds to Win the NFC East: -549 (Bet $549 to win $100)

Eagles Stats Insights

The Eagles have been a handful for opposing teams, as they rank top-five in both total offense (fifth-best with 379.9 yards per game) and total defense (best with 273.1 yards allowed per game) this season.

The Eagles are compiling 25.9 points per game on offense, which ranks them seventh in the NFL. On defense, they rank sixth, surrendering 17.9 points per contest.

On defense, Philadelphia has been a top-five unit in terms of passing yards, ranking second-best by allowing just 173.2 passing yards per game. The Eagles rank 22nd on offense (198.6 passing yards per game).

Offensively, the Eagles have been a top-five unit in terms of rushing yards, ranking best in the NFL by totaling 181.3 per game. They rank seventh on defense (99.9 rushing yards allowed per game).

Philadelphia is putting up a 41.2% third-down percentage on offense (11th in the NFL), and ranks ninth on defense with a 34.7% third-down percentage allowed.

The Eagles have the best defense in the NFL in terms of yards per play allowed (5), while their offense is ranked sixth, putting up 6.1 per play.

Philadelphia has forced 13 total turnovers (12th in NFL) this season and have turned it over 11 times (ninth in NFL) for +2a turnover margin of +2, 12th-ranked in the NFL.

Eagles Betting Insights

Oddsmakers rate the Eagles higher (fourth-best in the NFL) than the computer rankings do (fifth-best).

The Eagles were +1300 to win the Super Bowl at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to +800, which is the fifth-smallest change in the entire league.

The implied probability of the Eagles winning the Super Bowl, based on their +800 moneyline odds, is 11.1%.

Eagles Leaders

Jalen Hurts has been a dual threat for Philadelphia this season. He has 2,197 passing yards, completing 69.2% of his passes and recording 12 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's rushed for 417 yards (41.7 ypg) on 103 carries with 11 rushing touchdowns.

Hurts' game status for Sunday's Week 12 matchup against the Rams is currently unknown. He was a full participant in the Eagles' last practice.

The team's top rusher, Saquon Barkley, has carried the ball 197 times for 1,137 yards (113.7 per game), scoring eight times. He's also caught 23 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns.

A.J. Brown leads his squad with 618 receiving yards. He's racked up that yardage on 33 catches (out of 49 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

DeVonta Smith has put up a 516-yard season with four touchdowns, reeling in 41 passes on 56 targets.

Smith won't play against the Rams, as he has been ruled out.

Josh Sweat has collected 6.0 sacks to lead the team, while also picking up 7.0 TFL and 23 tackles.

Reed Blankenship has picked off a team-high three passes. He also has 59 tackles and five passes defended to his name.

