Penguins vs Panthers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 4

The Pittsburgh Penguins will take on the Florida Panthers in NHL action on Saturday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Penguins vs Panthers Game Info

Pittsburgh Penguins (38-22-16) vs. Florida Panthers (37-35-3)

Date: Saturday, April 4, 2026

Saturday, April 4, 2026 Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN+

Penguins vs Panthers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Penguins (-230) Panthers (+188) 6.5 Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Penguins win (61.4%)

Penguins vs Panthers Puck Line

The Penguins are favored by 1.5 goals (+106 to cover). Florida, the underdog, is -132.

Penguins vs Panthers Over/Under

The over/under for Penguins-Panthers on April 4 is 6.5. The over is -120, and the under is -102.

Penguins vs Panthers Moneyline

Pittsburgh is the favorite, -230 on the moneyline, while Florida is a +188 underdog on the road.

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