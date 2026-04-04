NHL
Penguins vs Panthers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 4
The Pittsburgh Penguins will take on the Florida Panthers in NHL action on Saturday.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Penguins vs Panthers Game Info
- Pittsburgh Penguins (38-22-16) vs. Florida Panthers (37-35-3)
- Date: Saturday, April 4, 2026
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
- Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ESPN+
Penguins vs Panthers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Penguins (-230)
|Panthers (+188)
|6.5
|Penguins (-1.5)
Penguins vs Panthers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Penguins win (61.4%)
Penguins vs Panthers Puck Line
- The Penguins are favored by 1.5 goals (+106 to cover). Florida, the underdog, is -132.
Penguins vs Panthers Over/Under
- The over/under for Penguins-Panthers on April 4 is 6.5. The over is -120, and the under is -102.
Penguins vs Panthers Moneyline
- Pittsburgh is the favorite, -230 on the moneyline, while Florida is a +188 underdog on the road.