Penguins vs Jets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 21

The Pittsburgh Penguins are among the NHL teams busy on Saturday, up against the Winnipeg Jets.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Penguins vs Jets Game Info

Pittsburgh Penguins (34-18-16) vs. Winnipeg Jets (28-29-11)

Date: Saturday, March 21, 2026

Saturday, March 21, 2026 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: NHL Network

Penguins vs Jets Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Penguins (-162) Jets (+134) 6.5 Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins vs Jets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Penguins win (70.2%)

Penguins vs Jets Puck Line

The Penguins are 1.5-goal favorites against the Jets. The Penguins are +156 to cover the spread, and the Jets are -196.

Penguins vs Jets Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Penguins-Jets matchup on March 21, with the over available at +110 and the under at -134.

Penguins vs Jets Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Penguins vs. Jets reveal Pittsburgh as the favorite (-162) and Winnipeg as the underdog (+134) on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!