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Penguins vs Jets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 21

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Penguins vs Jets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 21

The Pittsburgh Penguins are among the NHL teams busy on Saturday, up against the Winnipeg Jets.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Penguins vs Jets Game Info

  • Pittsburgh Penguins (34-18-16) vs. Winnipeg Jets (28-29-11)
  • Date: Saturday, March 21, 2026
  • Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Penguins vs Jets Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Penguins (-162)Jets (+134)6.5Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins vs Jets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Penguins win (70.2%)

Penguins vs Jets Puck Line

  • The Penguins are 1.5-goal favorites against the Jets. The Penguins are +156 to cover the spread, and the Jets are -196.

Penguins vs Jets Over/Under

  • A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Penguins-Jets matchup on March 21, with the over available at +110 and the under at -134.

Penguins vs Jets Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Penguins vs. Jets reveal Pittsburgh as the favorite (-162) and Winnipeg as the underdog (+134) on the road.

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