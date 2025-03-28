Pelicans vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 28

Pelicans vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Friday, March 28, 2025

Friday, March 28, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: NBCS-BA and Gulf Coast Sports

The Golden State Warriors (41-31) take the court against the New Orleans Pelicans (20-53) as double-digit, 13.5-point favorites on Friday, March 28, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET on NBCS-BA and Gulf Coast Sports. The over/under is set at 223 for the matchup.

Pelicans vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -13.5 223 -847 +590

Pelicans vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Warriors win (67.8%)

Pelicans vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors have registered a 35-35-2 record against the spread this season.

The Pelicans have played 73 games, with 30 wins against the spread.

Warriors games have gone over the total 36 times out of 73 chances this season.

Pelicans games this year have eclipsed the over/under 56.2% of the time (41 out of 73 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Golden State has performed worse at home, covering 17 times in 37 home games, and 18 times in 35 road games.

The Warriors have gone over the total more often when playing at home, hitting the over in 19 of 37 home matchups (51.4%). On the road, they have hit the over in 17 of 35 games (48.6%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, New Orleans has a better winning percentage at home (.528, 19-16-1 record) than away (.297, 11-26-0).

Pelicans games have gone above the over/under 52.8% of the time at home (19 of 36), and 59.5% of the time away (22 of 37).

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry is averaging 24.2 points, 6 assists and 4.4 boards.

Draymond Green averages 9.1 points, 6.1 boards and 5.7 assists, shooting 42.6% from the field and 32.2% from downtown, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Jimmy Butler is averaging 17.1 points, 5.5 assists and 5.6 boards.

Buddy Hield is averaging 11.2 points, 1.7 assists and 3.2 boards.

Brandin Podziemski is averaging 10.6 points, 4.9 boards and 3.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Pelicans Leaders

Yves Missi's numbers on the season are 8.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He is also sinking 54.5% of his shots from the field.

The Pelicans are getting 9.6 points, 2.3 boards and 4.7 assists per game from Jose Alvarado.

Jordan Hawkins' numbers on the season are 10.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He is making 37.5% of his shots from the floor and 33.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 triples.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl's numbers on the season are 5.9 points, 4.5 boards and 1.2 assists per game. He is making 46.3% of his shots from the field.

Kelly Olynyk averages 8.5 points, 4.8 boards and 3 assists. He is draining 51.7% of his shots from the floor.

