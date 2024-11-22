Pelicans vs. Warriors NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 22

Pelicans vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Friday, November 22, 2024

Friday, November 22, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: ESPN, Gulf Coast Sports, and NBCS-BA

The New Orleans Pelicans (4-12) are heavy, 10-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (11-3) on Friday, November 22, 2024 at Smoothie King Center. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, Gulf Coast Sports, and NBCS-BA. The matchup's over/under is 221.5.

Pelicans vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -10 221.5 -461 +360

Pelicans vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pelicans win (54.1%)

Pelicans vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors have put together a record of 10-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Pelicans have four wins against the spread in 16 games this season.

Warriors games have gone over the total nine times out of 16 chances this season.

Pelicans games this season have hit the over on nine of 16 set point totals (56.2%).

Golden State owns a worse record against the spread when playing at home (4-2-0) than it does in road games (6-2-0).

The Warriors have gone over the total in three of six home games (50%). They've fared better in away games, eclipsing the total in six of eight matchups (75%).

New Orleans' winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (4-4-0). Away, it is .000 (0-8-0).

Pelicans games have gone above the over/under more often at home (five times out of eight) than on the road (four of eight) this season.

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry's numbers on the season are 23 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.5 assists per contest, shooting 49.1% from the floor and 44.1% from downtown, with an average of 4.1 made treys (fifth in NBA).

Draymond Green's numbers on the season are 9.1 points, 5.9 boards and 5.7 assists per contest, shooting 45.1% from the floor and 42.9% from downtown, with an average of 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Buddy Hield averages 16.5 points, 3.7 boards and 1.7 assists.

Andrew Wiggins is averaging 16.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Jonathan Kuminga is averaging 13.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Pelicans Leaders

Brandon Ingram averages 23.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He is also sinking 46.6% of his shots from the field and 37% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per game.

Yves Missi's numbers on the season are 7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He is sinking 53% of his shots from the floor.

Jose Alvarado's numbers on the season are 10.7 points, 2.2 boards and 4.5 assists per contest. He is sinking 39.6% of his shots from the field and 40% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 triples.

Zion Williamson averages 22.7 points, 8 boards and 5.3 assists. He is making 45.2% of his shots from the field.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl averages 7 points, 4.6 boards and 1.1 assists. He is sinking 41.8% of his shots from the floor.

