Pelicans vs. Suns NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for December 5

Pelicans vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 5, 2024

Thursday, December 5, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: Gulf Coast Sports and AZFamily

The New Orleans Pelicans (4-18) are 1-point underdogs as they try to break a nine-game losing streak when they host the Phoenix Suns (12-8) on Thursday, December 5, 2024 at Smoothie King Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on Gulf Coast Sports and AZFamily. The over/under in the matchup is set at 219.5.

Pelicans vs. Suns Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -1 219.5 -116 -102

Pelicans vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pelicans win (52.5%)

Pelicans vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Suns have put together an 8-12-0 record against the spread this season.

The Pelicans are 7-15-0 against the spread this season.

This season, 12 of the Suns' games have gone over the point total out of 22 chances.

The Pelicans have eclipsed the over/under 45.5% of the time this year (10 of 22 games with a set point total).

Phoenix has a worse record against the spread in home games (4-8-0) than it does in away games (4-4-0).

When playing at home, the Suns exceed the total 50% of the time (six of 12 games). They hit the over more often in road games, going over the total in 75% of games (six of eight).

New Orleans has been better against the spread at home (5-5-0) than away (2-10-0) this year.

Pelicans games have gone above the over/under more frequently at home (five times out of 10) than on the road (five of 12) this year.

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker's numbers on the season are 25 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game, shooting 44.5% from the floor and 34.8% from downtown, with an average of 2.7 made treys.

Tyus Jones is averaging 11.7 points, 7.1 assists and 2.6 boards.

Kevin Durant is averaging 25.8 points, 6.7 boards and 3.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

Royce O'Neale is averaging 9.6 points, 5.9 boards and 2.1 assists.

Jusuf Nurkic is averaging 8.9 points, 9.9 boards and 1.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Pelicans Leaders

Brandon Ingram's numbers on the season are 22.9 points, 5.8 boards and 5.4 assists per game. He is also sinking 46.5% of his shots from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 triples.

Yves Missi averages 9 points, 7.8 boards and 1.4 assists. He is also sinking 56.7% of his shots from the floor.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl's numbers on the season are 7.5 points, 5.2 boards and 1.1 assists per contest. He is sinking 44.9% of his shots from the field.

Javonte Green averages 6.7 points, 3.5 boards and 0.9 assists. He is draining 42.4% of his shots from the field.

CJ McCollum's numbers on the season are 21 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He is draining 44.6% of his shots from the field and 34.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.9 triples.

