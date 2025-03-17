Pelicans vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 17

Pelicans vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Monday, March 17, 2025

Monday, March 17, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSDET

The Detroit Pistons (37-31) take the court against the New Orleans Pelicans (18-50) as 6.5-point favorites on Monday, March 17, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET on Gulf Coast Sports and FDSDET. The matchup has a point total of 232.5.

Pelicans vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -6.5 232.5 -250 +205

Pelicans vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pistons win (65.1%)

Pelicans vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Pistons have covered the spread 37 times over 68 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Pelicans are 27-40-1 this year.

This season, 34 of the Pistons' games have gone over the point total.

Pelicans games this year have hit the over on 38 of 68 set point totals (55.9%).

Detroit sports a worse record against the spread when playing at home (16-16-2) than it does in away games (21-11-2).

The Pistons have eclipsed the over/under in 16 of 34 home games (47.1%). They've fared better in road games, going over the total in 18 of 34 matchups (52.9%).

New Orleans has performed better against the spread at home (18-15-1) than away (9-25-0) this year.

Looking at the over/under, Pelicans games have gone over 55.9% of the time this year, both at home (19 of 34) and away (19 of 34).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham is averaging 25.6 points, 9.3 assists and 6.1 rebounds.

Jalen Duren is averaging 11.4 points, 2.5 assists and 10.3 rebounds.

Tobias Harris averages 14 points, 6.1 boards and 2.2 assists, shooting 47.4% from the field and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made treys per contest.

Malik Beasley is averaging 16.3 points, 1.7 assists and 2.7 boards.

Dennis Schroder is averaging 13.4 points, 2.6 boards and 5.3 assists.

Pelicans Leaders

Trey Murphy III is averaging 21.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Pelicans.

Per game, CJ McCollum provides the Pelicans 21.3 points, 3.8 boards and 4 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Pelicans receive 8.8 points per game from Yves Missi, plus 8 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

The Pelicans are getting 24.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game from Zion Williamson.

The Pelicans receive 17.5 points per game from Dejounte Murray, plus 6.5 rebounds and 7.4 assists.

