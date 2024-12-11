Pelicans vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 12

Pelicans vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 12, 2024

Thursday, December 12, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: Gulf Coast Sports and NBCS-CA

The Sacramento Kings (12-13) are favored by 5.5 points against the New Orleans Pelicans (5-20) on Thursday, December 12, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on Gulf Coast Sports and NBCS-CA. The matchup has an over/under set at 230.5 points.

Pelicans vs. Kings Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kings -5.5 230.5 -230 +190

Pelicans vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pelicans win (52.2%)

Pelicans vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Kings have covered the spread 10 times in 25 games with a set spread.

The Pelicans have nine wins against the spread in 25 games this season.

Kings games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 14 times this season.

Pelicans games this season have hit the over 52% of the time (13 out of 25 games with a set point total).

Sacramento has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered four times in 13 games when playing at home, and it has covered six times in 12 games when playing on the road.

The Kings have exceeded the total in eight of 13 home games (61.5%), compared to six of 12 road games (50%).

This season, New Orleans is 6-6-0 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). On the road, it is 3-10-0 ATS (.231).

Looking at the over/under, Pelicans games have gone over seven of 12 times at home (58.3%), and six of 13 on the road (46.2%).

Kings Leaders

De'Aaron Fox averages 26.4 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists.

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 20.8 points, 12.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 22.5 points, 4 boards and 4.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Keegan Murray is averaging 12.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Malik Monk's numbers on the season are 16.3 points, 3.5 boards and 4.5 assists per game, shooting 46.6% from the field and 38.4% from downtown, with an average of 2.4 made treys.

Pelicans Leaders

Brandon Ingram is averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Pelicans.

The Pelicans get 9.3 points per game from Yves Missi, plus 8.2 boards and 1.2 assists.

The Pelicans receive 7.1 points per game from Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, plus 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

The Pelicans are receiving 20.3 points, 3.8 boards and 3.9 assists per game from CJ McCollum.

Trey Murphy III averages 18 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He is making 42.3% of his shots from the floor and 34% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 triples per contest.

