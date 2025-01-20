Pelicans vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 20

Pelicans vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Monday, January 20, 2025

Monday, January 20, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: Gulf Coast Sports and KJZZ

The New Orleans Pelicans (11-32) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Utah Jazz (10-30) on Monday, January 20, 2025 at Smoothie King Center as big, 10.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on Gulf Coast Sports and KJZZ. The over/under is set at 233.5 for the matchup.

Pelicans vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pelicans -10.5 233.5 -500 +385

Pelicans vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pelicans win (63.9%)

Pelicans vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Pelicans have registered a 19-24-0 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Jazz are 20-19-1 this year.

This season, 24 of the Pelicans' games have gone over the point total out of 40 chances.

Jazz games this year have gone over the total in 22 of 40 opportunities (55%).

Against the spread, New Orleans has played better when playing at home, covering 12 times in 23 home games, and seven times in 20 road games.

The Pelicans have gone over the over/under in a higher percentage of home games (60.9%) than away games (50%).

This year, Utah is 7-10-1 at home against the spread (.389 winning percentage). Away, it is 13-9-0 ATS (.591).

Looking at the over/under, Jazz games have finished over less often at home (eight of 18, 44.4%) than on the road (14 of 22, 63.6%).

Pelicans Leaders

CJ McCollum averages 21.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Dejounte Murray is averaging 16.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 2.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Trey Murphy III averages 21.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists, shooting 45.1% from the field and 35.6% from downtown, with 3.1 made treys per contest.

Brandon Ingram averages 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists, shooting 46.5% from the field and 37.4% from downtown, with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Javonte Green is averaging 6.2 points, 0.8 assists and 3.4 boards.

Jazz Leaders

Collin Sexton averages 18.3 points, 2.8 boards and 4 assists. He is also sinking 48% of his shots from the field and 41.6% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per contest.

Walker Kessler averages 10.8 points, 11.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He is also sinking 72% of his shots from the floor (first in NBA).

Lauri Markkanen's numbers on the season are 20.1 points, 6.1 boards and 1.9 assists per contest. He is making 42.8% of his shots from the field and 36.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.1 treys.

Per game, John Collins gives the Jazz 17.9 points, 8.3 boards and 2.5 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Jazz get 16.3 points per game from Keyonte George, plus 3.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

