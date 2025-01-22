Pelicans vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 22

Pelicans vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSWI

A pair of hot teams meet when the Milwaukee Bucks (24-17) visit the New Orleans Pelicans (12-32) on Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET. The Pelicans are 8-point underdogs and will try to keep their four-game win streak allive against the Bucks, winners of four straight. The over/under in the matchup is set at 232.5.

Pelicans vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -8 232.5 -334 +270

Pelicans vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bucks win (65.1%)

Pelicans vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks have put together a record of 19-21-1 against the spread this season.

In the Pelicans' 44 games this season, they have 19 wins against the spread.

Bucks games have gone over the total 22 times out of 44 chances this season.

Pelicans games this season have hit the over on 25 of 44 set point totals (56.8%).

Milwaukee has done a better job covering the spread in home games (12-10-1) than it has in road games (7-11-0).

The Bucks have hit the over on the total in a lower percentage of games at home (47.8%) than away games (61.1%).

This season, New Orleans is 12-12-0 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). Away, it is 7-13-0 ATS (.350).

Pelicans games have gone above the over/under 62.5% of the time at home (15 of 24), and 50% of the time on the road (10 of 20).

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 31.5 points, 12 rebounds and 6 assists, shooting 60.5% from the floor (eighth in league).

Damian Lillard is averaging 25 points, 4.4 boards and 7.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Bobby Portis is averaging 13.3 points, 7.9 boards and 2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Brook Lopez averages 12.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists, shooting 48.8% from the field and 37.2% from downtown, with 1.9 made treys per contest.

Taurean Prince's numbers on the season are 7.3 points, 3.6 boards and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 45.7% from the field and 46.3% from beyond the arc (fourth in NBA), with an average of 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Pelicans Leaders

CJ McCollum averages 22.4 points, 3.7 boards and 3.8 assists. He is also draining 45.3% of his shots from the field and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with 3.2 triples per contest.

Dejounte Murray averages 17.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 7.7 assists. He is also sinking 38.4% of his shots from the floor and 30.2% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per game.

Yves Missi averages 9.1 points, 8.2 boards and 1.4 assists. He is sinking 56.1% of his shots from the floor.

The Pelicans are getting 21.6 points, 5 boards and 2.9 assists per game from Trey Murphy III.

Per game, Javonte Green gets the Pelicans 6 points, 3.4 boards and 0.8 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks.

