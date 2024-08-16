menu item
NFL

Patrick Mahomes 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs posted 14.1 fantasy points last week, after being the fourth-most popular quarterback in fantasy (by average draft position) heading into 2024, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.

Patrick Mahomes Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Mahomes' fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points280.198
2024 Projected Fantasy Points353.044

Patrick Mahomes 2023 Game-by-Game

Mahomes accumulated 33.9 fantasy points -- 32-of-42 (76.2%), 424 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT; 4 carries, 29 yards -- in Week 7 against the Los Angeles Chargers, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 1Ravens14.120-for-28291110

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs Receiving Corps

Mahomes collected 4,183 passing yards (261.4 per game) with a 67.2% completion percentage last year (401-of-597), while throwing for 27 touchdowns with 14 interceptions. Here's a glance at how a few of Mahomes' potential receivers for the upcoming slate performed in 2023:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Travis Kelce12193984519
Rashee Rice10279938722
Marquise Brown1015157449

Want more data and analysis on Patrick Mahomes? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

