Patrick Mahomes 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs posted 14.1 fantasy points last week, after being the fourth-most popular quarterback in fantasy (by average draft position) heading into 2024, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Patrick Mahomes Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Mahomes' fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 280.1 9 8 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 353.0 4 4

Patrick Mahomes 2023 Game-by-Game

Mahomes accumulated 33.9 fantasy points -- 32-of-42 (76.2%), 424 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT; 4 carries, 29 yards -- in Week 7 against the Los Angeles Chargers, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 Ravens 14.1 20-for-28 291 1 1 0

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs Receiving Corps

Mahomes collected 4,183 passing yards (261.4 per game) with a 67.2% completion percentage last year (401-of-597), while throwing for 27 touchdowns with 14 interceptions. Here's a glance at how a few of Mahomes' potential receivers for the upcoming slate performed in 2023:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Travis Kelce 121 93 984 5 19 Rashee Rice 102 79 938 7 22 Marquise Brown 101 51 574 4 9

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Want more data and analysis on Patrick Mahomes? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.