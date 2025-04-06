FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Panthers vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 6

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Panthers vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 6

Sunday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Florida Panthers and the Detroit Red Wings.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Red Wings Game Info

  • Florida Panthers (44-28-4) vs. Detroit Red Wings (35-33-7)
  • Date: Sunday, April 6, 2025
  • Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
  • Coverage: TNT

Panthers vs Red Wings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Panthers (-126)Red Wings (+105)5.5Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (52.9%)

Panthers vs Red Wings Puck Line

  • The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals (+186 to cover). Detroit, the underdog, is -235.

Panthers vs Red Wings Over/Under

  • The Panthers-Red Wings game on April 6 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -128 and the under is +104.

Panthers vs Red Wings Moneyline

  • Detroit is the underdog, +105 on the moneyline, while Florida is a -126 favorite despite being on the road.

