NHL
Panthers vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 6
Sunday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Florida Panthers and the Detroit Red Wings.
Panthers vs Red Wings Game Info
- Florida Panthers (44-28-4) vs. Detroit Red Wings (35-33-7)
- Date: Sunday, April 6, 2025
- Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- Coverage: TNT
Panthers vs Red Wings Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-126)
|Red Wings (+105)
|5.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (52.9%)
Panthers vs Red Wings Puck Line
- The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals (+186 to cover). Detroit, the underdog, is -235.
Panthers vs Red Wings Over/Under
- The Panthers-Red Wings game on April 6 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -128 and the under is +104.
Panthers vs Red Wings Moneyline
- Detroit is the underdog, +105 on the moneyline, while Florida is a -126 favorite despite being on the road.