NHL

Panthers vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 25

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Florida Panthers are among the NHL squads busy on Tuesday, versus the Nashville Predators.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Predators Game Info

  • Florida Panthers (34-21-3) vs. Nashville Predators (20-29-7)
  • Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2025
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Predators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Panthers (-146)Predators (+122)5.5Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Predators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (63%)

Panthers vs Predators Puck Line

  • The Predators are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Panthers. The Predators are -215 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +172.

Panthers vs Predators Over/Under

  • The over/under for Panthers-Predators on February 25 is 5.5. The over is -130, and the under is +106.

Panthers vs Predators Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Panthers-Predators, Florida is the favorite at -146, and Nashville is +122 playing at home.

