NHL

Panthers vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

In NHL action on Saturday, the Florida Panthers play the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Lightning Game Info

  • Florida Panthers (47-31-4) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (47-27-8)
  • Date: Saturday, April 26, 2025
  • Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
  • Coverage: TBS

Panthers vs Lightning Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Panthers (-138)Lightning (+115)5.5Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Lightning Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (51.7%)

Panthers vs Lightning Puck Line

  • The Lightning are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-225 to cover). And Florida, the favorite, is +180.

Panthers vs Lightning Over/Under

  • Panthers versus Lightning on April 26 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -112 and the under -108.

Panthers vs Lightning Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Panthers-Lightning, Florida is the favorite at -138, and Tampa Bay is +115 playing on the road.

