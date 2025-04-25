NHL
Panthers vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3
In NHL action on Saturday, the Florida Panthers play the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Panthers vs Lightning Game Info
- Florida Panthers (47-31-4) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (47-27-8)
- Date: Saturday, April 26, 2025
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
- Coverage: TBS
Panthers vs Lightning Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-138)
|Lightning (+115)
|5.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Lightning Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Lightning win (51.7%)
Panthers vs Lightning Puck Line
- The Lightning are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-225 to cover). And Florida, the favorite, is +180.
Panthers vs Lightning Over/Under
- Panthers versus Lightning on April 26 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -112 and the under -108.
Panthers vs Lightning Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Panthers-Lightning, Florida is the favorite at -138, and Tampa Bay is +115 playing on the road.