Panthers vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3

In NHL action on Saturday, the Florida Panthers play the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Lightning Game Info

Florida Panthers (47-31-4) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (47-27-8)

Date: Saturday, April 26, 2025

Saturday, April 26, 2025 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida Coverage: TBS

Panthers vs Lightning Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-138) Lightning (+115) 5.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Lightning Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lightning win (51.7%)

Panthers vs Lightning Puck Line

The Lightning are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-225 to cover). And Florida, the favorite, is +180.

Panthers vs Lightning Over/Under

Panthers versus Lightning on April 26 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -112 and the under -108.

Panthers vs Lightning Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Panthers-Lightning, Florida is the favorite at -138, and Tampa Bay is +115 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!