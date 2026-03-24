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NHL

Panthers vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 24

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Panthers vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 24

In NHL action on Tuesday, the Florida Panthers take on the Seattle Kraken.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Panthers vs Kraken Game Info

  • Florida Panthers (34-32-3) vs. Seattle Kraken (31-29-9)
  • Date: Tuesday, March 24, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Kraken Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Panthers (-138)Kraken (+115)5.5Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Panthers win (55.1%)

Panthers vs Kraken Puck Line

  • The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Kraken. The Panthers are +176 to cover the spread, while the Kraken are -220.

Panthers vs Kraken Over/Under

  • The Panthers-Kraken game on March 24 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -134 and the under is +110.

Panthers vs Kraken Moneyline

  • Florida is a -138 favorite on the moneyline, while Seattle is a +115 underdog on the road.

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