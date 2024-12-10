FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Panthers vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 10

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

In NHL action on Tuesday, the Florida Panthers play the Seattle Kraken.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Kraken Game Info

  • Florida Panthers (17-9-2) vs. Seattle Kraken (14-14-1)
  • Date: Tuesday, December 10, 2024
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Kraken Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Panthers (-176)Kraken (+146)6.5Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (50.4%)

Panthers vs Kraken Puck Line

  • The Kraken are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Panthers. The Kraken are -170 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +138.

Panthers vs Kraken Over/Under

  • The over/under for Panthers-Kraken on December 10 is 6.5. The over is +110, and the under is -134.

Panthers vs Kraken Moneyline

  • Seattle is a +146 underdog on the moneyline, while Florida is a -176 favorite on the road.

