Panthers vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 10

In NHL action on Tuesday, the Florida Panthers play the Seattle Kraken.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Kraken Game Info

Florida Panthers (17-9-2) vs. Seattle Kraken (14-14-1)

Date: Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Kraken Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-176) Kraken (+146) 6.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Panthers win (50.4%)

Panthers vs Kraken Puck Line

The Kraken are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Panthers. The Kraken are -170 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +138.

Panthers vs Kraken Over/Under

The over/under for Panthers-Kraken on December 10 is 6.5. The over is +110, and the under is -134.

Panthers vs Kraken Moneyline

Seattle is a +146 underdog on the moneyline, while Florida is a -176 favorite on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!