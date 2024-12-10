NHL
Panthers vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 10
In NHL action on Tuesday, the Florida Panthers play the Seattle Kraken.
Panthers vs Kraken Game Info
- Florida Panthers (17-9-2) vs. Seattle Kraken (14-14-1)
- Date: Tuesday, December 10, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: ESPN+
Panthers vs Kraken Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-176)
|Kraken (+146)
|6.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (50.4%)
Panthers vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Kraken are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Panthers. The Kraken are -170 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +138.
Panthers vs Kraken Over/Under
- The over/under for Panthers-Kraken on December 10 is 6.5. The over is +110, and the under is -134.
Panthers vs Kraken Moneyline
- Seattle is a +146 underdog on the moneyline, while Florida is a -176 favorite on the road.