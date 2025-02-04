NHL
Panthers vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 4
The NHL schedule on Tuesday includes the Florida Panthers facing the Washington Capitals.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.
Panthers vs Capitals Game Info
- Florida Panthers (32-19-3) vs. Washington Capitals (34-11-7)
- Date: Tuesday, February 4, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Panthers vs Capitals Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-118)
|Capitals (-102)
|5.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Capitals Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (54.3%)
Panthers vs Capitals Puck Line
- The Panthers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Capitals. The Panthers are +220 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are -280.
Panthers vs Capitals Over/Under
- Panthers versus Capitals on February 4 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -110 and the under -110.
Panthers vs Capitals Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Panthers vs. Capitals reveal Florida as the favorite (-118) and Washington as the underdog (-102) despite being the home team.