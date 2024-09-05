Padres vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 5

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

Thursday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the San Diego Padres and the Detroit Tigers.

Padres vs Tigers Game Info

San Diego Padres (80-61) vs. Detroit Tigers (70-70)

Date: Thursday, September 5, 2024

Thursday, September 5, 2024 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: BSDET

Padres vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-158) | DET: (+134)

SD: (-158) | DET: (+134) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+126) | DET: +1.5 (-152)

SD: -1.5 (+126) | DET: +1.5 (-152) Total: 8 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Padres vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Martín Pérez (Padres) - 4-5, 4.71 ERA vs Casey Mize (Tigers) - 2-6, 4.25 ERA

The Padres will give the nod to Martin Perez (4-5) versus the Tigers and Casey Mize (2-6). Pérez's team is 11-10-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Perez's team has been victorious in 55.6% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-4. The Tigers have gone 10-7-0 ATS in Mize's 17 starts with a set spread. The Tigers have a 7-7 record in Mize's 14 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Padres vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (53.9%)

Padres vs Tigers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Tigers-Padres, Detroit is the underdog at +134, and San Diego is -158 playing at home.

Padres vs Tigers Spread

The Padres are hosting the Tigers and are favored by 1.5 runs (+126 to cover) on the runline. Detroit is -152 to cover.

Padres vs Tigers Over/Under

The Padres-Tigers game on Sept. 5 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -114 and the under at -106.

Padres vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Padres have come away with 49 wins in the 86 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

San Diego has a record of 21-11 when favored by -158 or more this year.

Contests with the Padres have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 75 of 139 chances this season.

The Padres are 69-70-0 against the spread in their 139 games that had a posted line this season.

The Tigers have gone 39-47 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 45.3% of those games).

Detroit has a record of 6-21 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer (22.2%).

The Tigers have combined with opponents to go over the total 70 times this season for a 70-64-3 record against the over/under.

The Tigers have a 73-64-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.3% of the time).

Padres Player Leaders

Jurickson Profar leads San Diego with an OBP of .382 this season while batting .278 with 69 walks and 79 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .456.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 24th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.

Jackson Merrill leads San Diego in total hits (143) this season while batting .294 with 51 extra-base hits. He's slugging .502 with an on-base percentage of .326.

He ranks 12th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging among qualified batters.

Merrill has picked up a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .364 with a double, two home runs and six RBI.

Manny Machado has 140 hits this season and has a slash line of .273/.325/.458.

Machado takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .318 with a home run, two walks and seven RBI.

Luis Arraez leads San Diego in slugging percentage (.385) thanks to 31 extra-base hits.

Arraez has safely hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with four walks and three RBI.

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene has racked up an on-base percentage of .350 and has 109 hits, both team-high numbers for the Tigers. He's batting .256 and slugging .478.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 63rd, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 23rd in slugging.

Matt Vierling is slugging .445 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .262 with an on-base percentage of .307.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average places him 54th, his on-base percentage ranks 104th, and he is 53rd in slugging.

Colt Keith is hitting .259 with 14 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 31 walks.

Kerry Carpenter is hitting .284 with 12 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 19 walks.

Padres vs Tigers Head to Head

9/4/2024: 6-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

6-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/2/2024: 3-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

3-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 7/23/2023: 3-1 DET (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

3-1 DET (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 7/22/2023: 14-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

14-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/21/2023: 5-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/27/2022: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 DET (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/26/2022: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

6-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 7/25/2022: 12-4 DET (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

