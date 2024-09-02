Padres vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 2

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

The MLB slate on Monday includes the San Diego Padres taking on the Detroit Tigers.

Padres vs Tigers Game Info

San Diego Padres (78-61) vs. Detroit Tigers (70-68)

Date: Monday, September 2, 2024

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

Coverage: SDPA

Padres vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-198) | DET: (+166)

SD: (-198) | DET: (+166) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+106) | DET: +1.5 (-128)

SD: -1.5 (+106) | DET: +1.5 (-128) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Padres vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joe Musgrove (Padres) - 4-4, 4.44 ERA vs Tyler Holton (Tigers) - 5-1, 2.44 ERA

The probable starters are Joe Musgrove (4-4) for the Padres and Tyler Holton (5-1) for the Tigers. Musgrove's team is 6-8-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Musgrove starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-5. The Tigers have gone 3-3-0 ATS in Holton's six starts with a set spread. The Tigers are 2-4 in Holton's six starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Padres vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (54.1%)

Padres vs Tigers Moneyline

Detroit is a +166 underdog on the moneyline, while San Diego is a -198 favorite at home.

Padres vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are at +1.5 on the runline against the Padres. The Tigers are -128 to cover the spread, and the Padres are +106.

Padres vs Tigers Over/Under

The Padres-Tigers game on September 2 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Padres vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Padres have come away with 47 wins in the 84 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season San Diego has been victorious eight times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -198 on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 74 of their 137 opportunities.

The Padres are 68-69-0 against the spread in their 137 games that had a posted line this season.

The Tigers have a 39-45 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 46.4% of those games).

Detroit is 2-4 (winning only 33.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +166 or longer.

In the 135 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Tigers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 69 times (69-63-3).

The Tigers have covered 53.3% of their games this season, going 72-63-0 against the spread.

Padres Player Leaders

Jurickson Profar leads San Diego in OBP (.382) this season, fueled by 136 hits. He has a .280 batting average and a slugging percentage of .459.

He is 24th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 42nd in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Jackson Merrill has 138 hits, which is best among San Diego batters this season. He's batting .289 with 49 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .492 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 18th in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.

Manny Machado has collected 138 base hits, an OBP of .327 and a slugging percentage of .462 this season.

Machado has logged a hit or more in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .318 with a double, a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Luis Arraez has an OPS of .727, fueled by an OBP of .343 and a team-best slugging percentage of .384 this season.

Arraez heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .476 with two doubles, three walks and two RBI.

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene has totaled 108 hits with a .349 on-base percentage, leading the Tigers in both categories. He's batting .258 and slugging .480.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 57th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage.

Matt Vierling is slugging .438 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .258 with an on-base percentage of .304.

He ranks 57th in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Colt Keith is hitting .257 with 14 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 31 walks.

Kerry Carpenter is batting .284 with 11 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 18 walks.

