Padres vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 27

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

The San Diego Padres will face the Detroit Tigers in MLB action on Friday.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Padres vs Tigers Game Info

San Diego Padres (0-1) vs. Detroit Tigers (1-0)

Date: Friday, March 27, 2026

Friday, March 27, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Petco Park -- San Diego, California

Petco Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: Padres.TV and DSN

Padres vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-118) | DET: (+100)

SD: (-118) | DET: (+100) Spread: SD: +1.5 (-220) | DET: -1.5 (+180)

SD: +1.5 (-220) | DET: -1.5 (+180) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Padres vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael King (Padres) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Framber Valdez (Tigers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Padres will give the nod to Michael King versus the Tigers and Framber Valdez. King and his team were 5-10-0 against the spread when he pitched last season. King and his team won as favorites in 58.3% of his 12 appearances last season with a moneyline. Last season Valdez and his team went 13-18-0 against the spread when he pitched. Valdez and his team put together a 3-3 record in the six games he appeared in when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Padres vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (52.1%)

Padres vs Tigers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Tigers-Padres, Detroit is the underdog at +100, and San Diego is -118 playing at home.

Padres vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Padres. The Tigers are +180 to cover, while the Padres are -220 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Padres vs Tigers Over/Under

Padres versus Tigers, on March 27, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being +102 and the under -124.

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Padres vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Padres were victorious in 54, or 60.7%, of the 89 contests they were chosen as favorites last season.

Last year, San Diego won 52 of 85 games when listed as at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents hit the over in 70 of their 163 games with a total last season.

The Tigers went 24-23 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog last season (winning 51.1% of those games).

Detroit went 14-19 in games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +100 or longer (42.4%).

The Tigers combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 80 times last season for an 80-75-7 record against the over/under.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. collected 159 hits last season and finished with a .368 OBP.

Manny Machado finished with 169 hits and a slugging percentage of .460.

Last season, Ramon Laureano finished with 24 home runs, 76 RBI and a batting average of .281 last season.

Xander Bogaerts slashed .263/.328/.391 and finished with an OPS of .720.

Tigers Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres had a .358 on-base percentage last season while batting .256.

Riley Greene collected 155 total hits while slugging .493.

Spencer Torkelson hit .240 with 27 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 72 walks a season ago.

Zach McKinstry hit .259 with 23 doubles, 11 triples, 12 home runs and 46 walks.

Padres vs Tigers Head to Head

3/26/2026: 8-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/23/2025: 6-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/22/2025: 2-0 SD (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

2-0 SD (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/21/2025: 6-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/5/2024: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-3 DET (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/4/2024: 6-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

6-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/2/2024: 3-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

3-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 7/23/2023: 3-1 DET (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

3-1 DET (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 7/22/2023: 14-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

14-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/21/2023: 5-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

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