Padres vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 23

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The San Diego Padres versus the Colorado Rockies is on the MLB schedule for Thursday.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Padres vs Rockies Game Info

San Diego Padres (16-7) vs. Colorado Rockies (9-15)

Date: Thursday, April 23, 2026

Thursday, April 23, 2026 Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: Rockies.TV and Padres.TV

Padres vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-156) | COL: (+132)

SD: (-156) | COL: (+132) Spread: SD: -1.5 (-106) | COL: +1.5 (-113)

SD: -1.5 (-106) | COL: +1.5 (-113) Total: 12 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Padres vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Matt Waldron (Padres) - 0-1, 14.73 ERA vs Ryan Feltner (Rockies) - 1-1, 6.00 ERA

The probable starters are Matt Waldron (0-1) for the Padres and Ryan Feltner (1-1) for the Rockies. Waldron and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Waldron's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. When Feltner starts, the Rockies are 2-2-0 against the spread. The Rockies are 2-2 in Feltner's four starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Padres vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (66.1%)

Padres vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rockies-Padres, Colorado is the underdog at +132, and San Diego is -156 playing on the road.

Padres vs Rockies Spread

The Padres are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Rockies. The Padres are -106 to cover the spread, while the Rockies are -113.

Padres vs Rockies Over/Under

The Padres-Rockies contest on April 23 has been given an over/under of 12 runs. The over is set at -120 and the under at -102.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Padres have been chosen as favorites in 10 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (80%) in those games.

San Diego has been a -156 moneyline favorite on four occasions this season and won every time.

The Padres and their opponents have gone over the total this season in nine of their 23 opportunities.

The Padres have posted a record of 15-8-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockies have put together a 9-15 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 37.5% of those games).

Colorado has gone 8-14 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +132 or longer (36.4%).

The Rockies have combined with opponents to go over the total nine times this season for a 9-15-0 record against the over/under.

The Rockies have covered 62.5% of their games this season, going 15-9-0 against the spread.

Padres Player Leaders

Xander Bogaerts has an OPS of .735, fueled by an OBP of .337 and a team-best slugging percentage of .398 this season. He has a .265 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 61st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 79th, and he is 84th in slugging.

Bogaerts has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .188 with three walks and an RBI.

Ramon Laureano has 21 hits, which is best among San Diego batters this season. He's batting .259 with nine extra-base hits. He's also slugging .481 with an on-base percentage of .315.

Among qualifying batters, he is 70th in batting average, 115th in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage.

Jackson Merrill is batting .213 with a .382 slugging percentage and 13 RBI this year.

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with an OPS of .660. He has a slash line of .265/.347/.313 this season.

Tatis has safely hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with three walks and four RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

Mickey Moniak is hitting .271 with three doubles, six home runs and three walks. He's slugging .627 with an on-base percentage of .302.

Moniak hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .286 with three doubles, three home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.

T.J. Rumfield has a double, a triple, three home runs and seven walks while batting .244. He's slugging .390 with an on-base percentage of .300.

Including all qualified players, he is 90th in batting average, 131st in on-base percentage and 92nd in slugging percentage.

Troy Johnston has a team-high OBP (.360) and slugging percentage (.478), while leading the Rockies in hits (21).

Hunter Goodman is batting .241 with four doubles, five home runs and six walks.

Padres vs Rockies Head to Head

4/21/2026: 1-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

1-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/12/2026: 7-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

7-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 4/11/2026: 9-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

9-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/10/2026: 5-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

5-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 4/9/2026: 7-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

7-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/14/2025: 9-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

9-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 9/13/2025: 11-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300)

11-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300) 9/12/2025: 4-2 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

4-2 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 9/11/2025: 2-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

2-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 9/7/2025: 8-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

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