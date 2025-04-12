Padres vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 12

Odds updated as of 5:13 p.m.

The Saturday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the San Diego Padres and the Colorado Rockies.

Padres vs Rockies Game Info

San Diego Padres (11-3) vs. Colorado Rockies (3-10)

Date: Saturday, April 12, 2025

Saturday, April 12, 2025 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: SDPA and COLR

Padres vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-172) | COL: (+144)

SD: (-172) | COL: (+144) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+118) | COL: +1.5 (-142)

SD: -1.5 (+118) | COL: +1.5 (-142) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Padres vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hart (Padres) - 1-0, 11.12 ERA vs Chase Dollander (Rockies) - 1-0, 7.20 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Kyle Hart (1-0) to the mound, while Chase Dollander (1-0) will get the nod for the Rockies. Hart has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Hart's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Dollander has started only one game with a set spread, which the Rockies covered. The Rockies have not been a moneyline underdog when Dollander starts this season.

Padres vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (67.2%)

Padres vs Rockies Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Padres vs. Rockies reveal San Diego as the favorite (-172) and Colorado as the underdog (+144) on the road.

Padres vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are +1.5 on the spread (-142 to cover), and San Diego is +118 to cover the runline.

Padres vs Rockies Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Padres-Rockies on April 12, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Padres vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Padres have been chosen as favorites in eight games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (87.5%) in those games.

San Diego has not lost in three games when named as a moneyline favorite of -172 or better.

The Padres and their opponents have gone over the total this season in seven of their 14 opportunities.

The Padres are 9-5-0 against the spread in their 14 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rockies have won two of the 11 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (18.2%).

Colorado has gone 1-6 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +144 or longer (14.3%).

The Rockies have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 13 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in five of those games (5-7-1).

The Rockies have a 4-9-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 30.8% of the time).

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads San Diego with 18 hits and an OBP of .446, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .583. He's batting .375.

He is fourth in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging among all qualified batters in MLB.

Manny Machado has hit one homers this season while driving in six runs. He's batting .333 this season and slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .390.

His batting average ranks 16th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 35th, and his slugging percentage 41st.

Machado has picked up a hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .366 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and four RBI.

Xander Bogaerts is batting .306 with a .388 slugging percentage and five RBI this year.

Bogaerts takes a six-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .316 with two doubles, four walks and three RBI.

Luis Arraez has been key for San Diego with 15 hits, an OBP of .295 plus a slugging percentage of .351.

Rockies Player Leaders

Brenton Doyle has put up a team-best slugging percentage (.547) while pacing the Rockies in hits (17). He's batting .321 and with an on-base percentage of .357.

Including all qualifying players in MLB, his batting average places him 24th, his on-base percentage is 59th, and he is 30th in slugging.

Doyle hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .364 with three doubles, three home runs, three walks and 11 RBI.

Ezequiel Tovar has four doubles, a triple and three walks while hitting .260. He's slugging .380 with an on-base percentage of .302.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 72nd in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage and 104th in slugging percentage.

Hunter Goodman is hitting .220 with three doubles, two home runs and two walks.

Kyle Farmer's .390 on-base percentage leads his team.

Padres vs Rockies Head to Head

4/11/2025: 8-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

8-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/18/2024: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/17/2024: 8-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

8-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/16/2024: 7-3 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

7-3 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 8/4/2024: 10-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

10-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 8/3/2024: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 8/2/2024: 5-2 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-2 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/15/2024: 8-0 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

8-0 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 5/14/2024: 6-3 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

6-3 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 5/13/2024: 5-4 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

