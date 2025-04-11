Padres vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 11

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

The San Diego Padres versus the Colorado Rockies is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game.

Padres vs Rockies Game Info

San Diego Padres (10-3) vs. Colorado Rockies (3-9)

Date: Friday, April 11, 2025

Friday, April 11, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: SDPA and COLR

Padres vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-215) | COL: (+180)

SD: (-215) | COL: (+180) Spread: SD: -1.5 (-100) | COL: +1.5 (-120)

SD: -1.5 (-100) | COL: +1.5 (-120) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Padres vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nick Pivetta (Padres) - 1-1, 2.70 ERA vs German Márquez (Rockies) - 0-1, 2.45 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Nick Pivetta (1-1) to the mound, while German Marquez (0-1) will answer the bell for the Rockies. Pivetta has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Pivetta's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Marquez has started two games with set spreads, and the Rockies failed to cover in both chances. The Rockies were the underdog on the moneyline for one Marquez start this season -- they lost.

Padres vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (73.2%)

Padres vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rockies-Padres, Colorado is the underdog at +180, and San Diego is -215 playing at home.

Padres vs Rockies Spread

The Padres are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Rockies. The Padres are -100 to cover, and the Rockies are -120.

Padres vs Rockies Over/Under

Padres versus Rockies on April 11 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Padres have won in six of the seven contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Oddsmakers have given San Diego the best odds of winning it has seen this season, with a -215 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Padres' games have gone over the total in six of their 13 opportunities.

The Padres are 8-5-0 against the spread in their 13 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rockies have compiled a 2-8 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 20% of those games).

Colorado has played as a moneyline underdog of +180 or longer in only two games this season, which it lost both.

The Rockies have played in 12 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total four times (4-7-1).

The Rockies have collected a 4-8-0 record ATS this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads San Diego in OBP (.442) this season, fueled by 16 hits. He has a .364 batting average and a slugging percentage of .523.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he is seventh in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.

Manny Machado has hit one homers this season while driving in five runs. He's batting .340 this season and slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .400.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 17th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage.

Machado brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Luis Arraez is batting .283 with a .377 slugging percentage and four RBI this year.

Xander Bogaerts has no home runs, but five RBI and a batting average of .304 this season.

Bogaerts has hit safely in five straight games. In his last five games he is batting .429 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI.

Rockies Player Leaders

Brenton Doyle has accumulated a slugging percentage of .528 and has 16 hits, both team-high numbers for the Rockies. He's batting .302 and with an on-base percentage of .339.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average is 36th, his on-base percentage is 71st, and he is 38th in slugging.

Doyle enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .341 with three doubles, three home runs, three walks and 11 RBI.

Ezequiel Tovar is hitting .277 with four doubles, a triple and two walks. He's slugging .404 with an on-base percentage of .306.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 62nd in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage and 95th in slugging percentage.

Hunter Goodman has three doubles, two home runs and two walks while hitting .237.

Ryan McMahon paces his team with a .360 on-base percentage.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!