Padres vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 1

Odds updated as of 1:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Sunday, the San Diego Padres play the Tampa Bay Rays.

Padres vs Rays Game Info

San Diego Padres (77-61) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (67-68)

Date: Sunday, September 1, 2024

Sunday, September 1, 2024 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: BSSUN

Padres vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-120) | TB: (+102)

SD: (-120) | TB: (+102) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+140) | TB: +1.5 (-170)

SD: -1.5 (+140) | TB: +1.5 (-170) Total: 7 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Padres vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease (Padres) - 12-10, 3.57 ERA vs Ryan Pepiot (Rays) - 7-6, 3.61 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Dylan Cease (12-10) to the mound, while Ryan Pepiot (7-6) will get the nod for the Rays. Cease's team is 16-12-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Cease's team has a record of 15-10 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Rays have gone 7-13-0 ATS in Pepiot's 20 starts with a set spread. The Rays have a 3-3 record in Pepiot's six starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Padres vs Rays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (55.1%)

Padres vs Rays Moneyline

San Diego is a -120 favorite on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a +102 underdog at home.

Padres vs Rays Spread

The Padres are at the Rays and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Padres are +140 to cover the runline, with the Rays being -170.

Padres vs Rays Over/Under

The over/under for the Padres versus Rays contest on September 1 has been set at 7, with -104 odds on the over and -118 odds on the under.

Padres vs Rays Betting Trends

The Padres have won in 46, or 55.4%, of the 83 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season San Diego has been victorious 38 times in 69 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have hit the over in 74 of their 136 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Padres are 68-68-0 against the spread in their 136 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rays have won 46.3% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (31-36).

Tampa Bay is 18-27 (winning 40% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

The Rays have had an over/under set by bookmakers 135 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 62 of those games (62-70-3).

The Rays have put together a 69-66-0 record ATS this season (covering 51.1% of the time).

Padres Player Leaders

Jurickson Profar has 136 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .382. He has a .281 batting average and a slugging percentage of .461.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 24th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.

Manny Machado is hitting .274 with 26 doubles, 23 home runs and 39 walks. He's slugging .464 with an on-base percentage of .326.

He is 35th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging in MLB.

Machado heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .318 with a double, two home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Jackson Merrill has 137 hits and is batting .290 this season.

Luis Arraez leads San Diego with a slugging percentage of .385, fueled by 31 extra-base hits.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has accumulated 136 hits with a .331 on-base percentage and a .406 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Rays. He's batting .276.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 30th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 53rd and he is 89th in slugging.

Christopher Morel has nine doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 58 walks while batting .197. He's slugging .357 with an on-base percentage of .298.

He is 134th in batting average, 113th in on-base percentage and 125th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Brandon Lowe is hitting .247 with 19 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 31 walks.

Jose Caballero has 22 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 23 walks while hitting .229.

Padres vs Rays Head to Head

8/31/2024: 11-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

11-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/30/2024: 13-5 SD (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

13-5 SD (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/18/2023: 5-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

5-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/17/2023: 2-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/16/2023: 6-2 TB (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

