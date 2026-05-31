Padres vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 31

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

MLB action on Sunday includes the San Diego Padres facing the Washington Nationals.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Padres vs Nationals Game Info

San Diego Padres (32-25) vs. Washington Nationals (30-29)

Date: Sunday, May 31, 2026

Sunday, May 31, 2026 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: Nationals.TV and Padres.TV

Padres vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-136) | WSH: (+116)

SD: (-136) | WSH: (+116) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+125) | WSH: +1.5 (-150)

SD: -1.5 (+125) | WSH: +1.5 (-150) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Padres vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Griffin Canning (Padres) - 0-3, 7.54 ERA vs Zack Littell (Nationals) - 4-4, 5.23 ERA

The Padres will call on Griffin Canning (0-3) versus the Nationals and Zack Littell (4-4). Canning and his team have a record of 1-4-0 against the spread when he starts. Canning's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Nationals have a 4-3-0 ATS record in Littell's seven starts with a set spread. The Nationals have a 4-3 record in Littell's seven starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Padres vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (56%)

Padres vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is the underdog, +116 on the moneyline, while San Diego is a -136 favorite despite being on the road.

Padres vs Nationals Spread

The Padres are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Nationals. The Padres are +125 to cover the spread, while the Nationals are -150.

Padres vs Nationals Over/Under

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Padres-Nationals on May 31, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Padres have been favorites in 28 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (53.6%) in those contests.

This season San Diego has come away with a win 10 times in 17 chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have gone over in 24 of their 57 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Padres have an against the spread record of 32-25-0 in 57 games with a line this season.

The Nationals have won 50.9% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (28-27).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, Washington has a 21-17 record (winning 55.3% of its games).

The Nationals have combined with opponents to go over the total 37 times this season for a 37-19-3 record against the over/under.

The Nationals have a 37-22-0 record against the spread this season (covering 62.7% of the time).

Padres Player Leaders

Xander Bogaerts is batting .241 with three doubles, eight home runs and 20 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .308 while slugging .377.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 95th, his on-base percentage ranks 116th, and he is 111th in slugging.

Gavin Sheets leads San Diego in total hits (40) this season while batting .252 with 19 extra-base hits. He's slugging .484 with an on-base percentage of .343.

Among qualifying batters, he is 81st in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.

Manny Machado has 35 hits this season and has a slash line of .178/.272/.360.

Machado enters this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with a double, two home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with an OPS of .670. He has a slash line of .271/.346/.324 this season.

Tatis heads into this matchup on a six-game hitting streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .447 with a double, a home run, five walks and three RBIs.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has accumulated 61 hits with a .410 on-base percentage and a .538 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Nationals. He's batting .271.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 47th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is fourth and he is 11th in slugging.

C.J. Abrams' 61 hits and .538 slugging percentage both pace his team. He has a batting average of .290 with an on-base percentage of .390.

He is 22nd in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Daylen Lile is hitting .253 with 15 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 19 walks.

Curtis Mead is batting .250 with nine doubles, eight home runs and 22 walks.

Padres vs Nationals Head to Head

5/30/2026: 9-4 WSH (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-4 WSH (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/29/2026: 7-5 SD (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-5 SD (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/20/2025: 8-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/18/2025: 7-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/25/2025: 1-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

1-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/24/2025: 4-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/23/2025: 10-6 WSH (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

10-6 WSH (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/25/2024: 3-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/24/2024: 12-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

12-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/23/2024: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

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