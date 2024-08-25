Padres vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 25

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

The San Diego Padres will face the New York Mets in MLB action on Sunday.

Padres vs Mets Game Info

San Diego Padres (73-58) vs. New York Mets (68-62)

Date: Sunday, August 25, 2024

Sunday, August 25, 2024 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: WPIX

Padres vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-144) | NYM: (+122)

SD: (-144) | NYM: (+122) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+146) | NYM: +1.5 (-178)

SD: -1.5 (+146) | NYM: +1.5 (-178) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Padres vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Martín Pérez (Padres) - 3-5, 4.67 ERA vs José Quintana (Mets) - 6-9, 4.57 ERA

The Padres will give the nod to Martin Perez (3-5, 4.67 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Mets will counter with Jose Quintana (6-9, 4.57 ERA). Pérez's team is 9-10-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Perez starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 4-4. The Mets have a 12-12-0 ATS record in Quintana's 24 starts with a set spread. The Mets have been the underdog on the moneyline in 11 of Quintana's starts this season, and they went 5-6 in those games.

Padres vs Mets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (53.1%)

Padres vs Mets Moneyline

The Padres vs Mets moneyline has San Diego as a -144 favorite, while New York is a +122 underdog on the road.

Padres vs Mets Spread

The Mets are +1.5 on the spread (-178 to cover), and San Diego is +146 to cover the runline.

Padres vs Mets Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Padres-Mets on August 25, with the over being +102 and the under -124.

Padres vs Mets Betting Trends

The Padres have been favorites in 80 games this season and have come away with the win 44 times (55%) in those contests.

This year San Diego has won 25 of 44 games when listed as at least -144 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Padres have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 70 of 129 chances this season.

The Padres are 64-65-0 against the spread in their 129 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mets have been the underdog on the moneyline 48 total times this season. They've finished 21-27 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer, New York has a 7-8 record (winning 46.7% of its games).

The Mets have had an over/under set by bookmakers 126 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 64 of those games (64-58-4).

The Mets have collected a 60-66-0 record against the spread this season (covering 47.6% of the time).

Padres Player Leaders

Jurickson Profar leads San Diego with an OBP of .385 this season while batting .289 with 58 walks and 74 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .472.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 17th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 26th in slugging.

Profar has recorded a base hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Jackson Merrill has 129 hits, which is tops among San Diego batters this season. He's batting .288 with 45 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .482 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 19th, his on-base percentage 81st, and his slugging percentage 23rd.

Merrill has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double, a home run and two RBI.

Luis Arraez has an OPS of .715, fueled by an OBP of .336 and a team-best slugging percentage of .379 this season.

Manny Machado has 20 home runs, 74 RBI and a batting average of .268 this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Francisco Lindor has put up a slugging percentage of .490 and has 143 hits, both team-best figures for the Mets. He's batting .269 and with an on-base percentage of .341.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 39th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage.

Lindor heads into this matchup on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .429 with four doubles, three home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Pete Alonso is batting .245 with 29 doubles, 27 home runs and 57 walks. He's slugging .469 with an on-base percentage of .332.

Including all qualified players, he is 85th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage.

Brandon Nimmo has 22 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 68 walks while batting .226.

Jesse Winker leads his team with a .368 OBP.

Padres vs Mets Head to Head

8/24/2024: 7-1 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-1 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/23/2024: 7-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/22/2024: 8-3 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

8-3 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/16/2024: 11-6 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

11-6 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/15/2024: 5-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/9/2023: 6-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/8/2023: 3-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

3-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 7/7/2023: 7-5 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-5 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/12/2023: 5-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/11/2023: 4-2 SD (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

