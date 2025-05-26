Padres vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 26

Odds updated as of 5:15 a.m.

The San Diego Padres are among the MLB squads in action on Monday, versus the Miami Marlins.

Padres vs Marlins Game Info

San Diego Padres (29-22) vs. Miami Marlins (21-30)

Date: Monday, May 26, 2025

Monday, May 26, 2025 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: SDPA and FDSFL

Padres vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-138) | MIA: (+118)

SD: (-138) | MIA: (+118) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+158) | MIA: +1.5 (-192)

SD: -1.5 (+158) | MIA: +1.5 (-192) Total: 8 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Padres vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Randy Vasquez (Padres) - 3-4, 3.49 ERA vs Ryan Weathers (Marlins) - 1-0, 1.80 ERA

The Padres will give the nod to Randy Vasquez (3-4) against the Marlins and Ryan Weathers (1-0). Vasquez's team is 5-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Vasquez's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Weathers has started two games with set spreads, and the Marlins went 1-1-0. The Marlins were named the moneyline underdog for two Weathers starts this season -- they split the games.

Padres vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (63%)

Padres vs Marlins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Marlins-Padres, Miami is the underdog at +118, and San Diego is -138 playing at home.

Padres vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are at +1.5 on the runline against the Padres. The Marlins are -192 to cover the spread, and the Padres are +158.

Padres vs Marlins Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Padres-Marlins on May 26, with the over at -102 and the under at -120.

Padres vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Padres have been victorious in 16, or 61.5%, of the 26 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season San Diego has been victorious 13 times in 20 chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Padres have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 21 of 50 chances this season.

In 50 games with a line this season, the Padres have a mark of 27-23-0 against the spread.

The Marlins have been the underdog on the moneyline 45 total times this season. They've finished 17-28 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer, Miami has a 12-24 record (winning only 33.3% of its games).

The Marlins have had an over/under set by bookmakers 51 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 30 of those games (30-21-0).

The Marlins have covered 54.9% of their games this season, going 28-23-0 against the spread.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. is hitting .282 with seven doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 20 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .350 while slugging .513.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 35th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.

Manny Machado is slashing .321/.390/.487 this season and leads the Padres with an OPS of .877.

His batting average is eighth among qualified players, his on-base percentage 12th, and his slugging percentage 36th.

Machado has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .421 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and three RBIs.

Luis Arraez is batting .284 with a .410 slugging percentage and 16 RBI this year.

Gavin Sheets leads San Diego in total hits (45) this season while batting .283 with 17 extra-base hits.

Marlins Player Leaders

Kyle Stowers has racked up 54 hits with a .379 on-base percentage and a .543 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Marlins. He's batting .309.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 10th in slugging.

Eric Wagaman has 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 13 walks while batting .253. He's slugging .391 with an on-base percentage of .303.

Including all qualified players, he is 86th in batting average, 120th in on-base percentage and 107th in slugging percentage.

Otto Lopez is hitting .221 with five doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.

Agustin Ramirez is hitting .243 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 10 walks.

