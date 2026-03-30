Padres vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 30
Odds updated as of 4:13 a.m.
On Monday in MLB, the San Diego Padres are up against the San Francisco Giants.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Padres vs Giants Game Info
- San Diego Padres (1-2) vs. San Francisco Giants (0-3)
- Date: Monday, March 30, 2026
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Petco Park -- San Diego, California
- Coverage: Fox Sports 1, Padres.TV, and NBCS-BA
Padres vs Giants Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: SD: (-118) | SF: (+100)
- Spread: SD: +1.5 (-205) | SF: -1.5 (+168)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)
Padres vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler (Padres) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Landen Roupp (Giants) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA
The Padres will call on Walker Buehler against the Giants and Landen Roupp. In games Buehler pitched with a spread last season, his team was 12-12-0 ATS. Buehler and his team won as favorites in 76.9% of his 13 appearances last season with a moneyline. Last season when Roupp pitched his team went 11-11-0 against the spread. Roupp and his team went 7-7 in games he pitched when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.
Padres vs Giants Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Padres win (51.1%)
Padres vs Giants Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Giants-Padres, San Francisco is the underdog at +100, and San Diego is -118 playing at home.
Padres vs Giants Spread
- The Giants are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Padres. The Giants are +168 to cover, while the Padres are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Padres vs Giants Over/Under
- The Padres-Giants game on March 30 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at +102 and the under at -124.
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Padres vs Giants Betting Trends
- The Padres were chosen as favorites in 89 games last year and walked away with the win 54 times (60.7%) in those games.
- Last season San Diego came away with a win 52 times in 85 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 or shorter on the moneyline.
- The Padres and their opponents hit the over in 70 of their 163 games with a total last season.
- The Giants compiled a 29-36 record in games last season when they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 44.6% of those games).
- San Francisco went 22-29 in games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +100 or longer (43.1%).
- The Giants played in 161 games with an over/under set last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 77 times (77-76-8).
Padres Player Leaders
- Fernando Tatis Jr. collected 159 hits last season and finished with a .368 OBP.
- Manny Machado finished with 169 hits and a slugging percentage of .460.
- Ramon Laureano ended his last campaign with 124 hits, an OBP of .342, plus a slugging percentage of .512.
- Xander Bogaerts slashed .263/.328/.391 and finished with an OPS of .720.
Giants Player Leaders
- Rafael Devers racked up an on-base percentage of .372 and had 153 hits last season.
- Luis Arraez had a .392 slugging percentage while batting .292.
- Willy Adames hit .225 with 22 doubles, two triples, 30 home runs and 80 walks a season ago.
- Jung Hoo Lee hit .266 with 31 doubles, 12 triples, eight home runs and 47 walks.
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