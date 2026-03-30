Padres vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 30

Odds updated as of 4:13 a.m.

On Monday in MLB, the San Diego Padres are up against the San Francisco Giants.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Padres vs Giants Game Info

San Diego Padres (1-2) vs. San Francisco Giants (0-3)

Date: Monday, March 30, 2026

Monday, March 30, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Petco Park -- San Diego, California

Petco Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: Fox Sports 1, Padres.TV, and NBCS-BA

Padres vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-118) | SF: (+100)

SD: (-118) | SF: (+100) Spread: SD: +1.5 (-205) | SF: -1.5 (+168)

SD: +1.5 (-205) | SF: -1.5 (+168) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Padres vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler (Padres) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Landen Roupp (Giants) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Padres will call on Walker Buehler against the Giants and Landen Roupp. In games Buehler pitched with a spread last season, his team was 12-12-0 ATS. Buehler and his team won as favorites in 76.9% of his 13 appearances last season with a moneyline. Last season when Roupp pitched his team went 11-11-0 against the spread. Roupp and his team went 7-7 in games he pitched when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Padres vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (51.1%)

Padres vs Giants Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Giants-Padres, San Francisco is the underdog at +100, and San Diego is -118 playing at home.

Padres vs Giants Spread

The Giants are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Padres. The Giants are +168 to cover, while the Padres are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Padres vs Giants Over/Under

The Padres-Giants game on March 30 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at +102 and the under at -124.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Giants Betting Trends

The Padres were chosen as favorites in 89 games last year and walked away with the win 54 times (60.7%) in those games.

Last season San Diego came away with a win 52 times in 85 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents hit the over in 70 of their 163 games with a total last season.

The Giants compiled a 29-36 record in games last season when they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 44.6% of those games).

San Francisco went 22-29 in games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +100 or longer (43.1%).

The Giants played in 161 games with an over/under set last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 77 times (77-76-8).

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. collected 159 hits last season and finished with a .368 OBP.

Manny Machado finished with 169 hits and a slugging percentage of .460.

Ramon Laureano ended his last campaign with 124 hits, an OBP of .342, plus a slugging percentage of .512.

Xander Bogaerts slashed .263/.328/.391 and finished with an OPS of .720.

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers racked up an on-base percentage of .372 and had 153 hits last season.

Luis Arraez had a .392 slugging percentage while batting .292.

Willy Adames hit .225 with 22 doubles, two triples, 30 home runs and 80 walks a season ago.

Jung Hoo Lee hit .266 with 31 doubles, 12 triples, eight home runs and 47 walks.

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