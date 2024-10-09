Padres vs Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NLDS Game 4 on Oct. 9
The Wednesday slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers for Game 4 of the NLDS.
Padres vs Dodgers Game Info
- San Diego Padres (93-69) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64)
- Date: Wednesday, October 9, 2024
- Time: 9:08 p.m. ET
- Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California
- Coverage: Fox Sports 1
Padres vs Dodgers Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: SD: (-134) | LAD: (+116)
- Spread: SD: -1.5 (+150) | LAD: +1.5 (-182)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)
Padres vs Dodgers Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease (Padres) - 14-11, 3.47 ERA vs TBA (Dodgers)
The Padres will give the ball to Dylan Cease (14-11, 3.47 ERA), while the Dodgers' starting pitcher has not yet been announced. Cease's team is 19-15-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Cease's team is 18-11 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite.
Padres vs Dodgers Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Padres win (58.1%)
Padres vs Dodgers Moneyline
- Los Angeles is the underdog, +116 on the moneyline, while San Diego is a -134 favorite at home.
Padres vs Dodgers Spread
- The Dodgers are +1.5 on the spread (-182 to cover), and San Diego is +150 to cover the runline.
Padres vs Dodgers Over/Under
- Padres versus Dodgers on Oct. 9 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -104 and the under set at -118.
Padres vs Dodgers Betting Trends
- The Padres have won in 60, or 59.4%, of the 101 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- This season San Diego has come away with a win 43 times in 67 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.
- The Padres' games have gone over the total in 86 of their 165 opportunities.
- In 165 games with a line this season, the Padres have a mark of 85-80-0 against the spread.
- The Dodgers have a 5-14 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 26.3% of those games).
- In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, Los Angeles has a 3-4 record (winning 42.9% of its games).
- The Dodgers have played in 163 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 93 times (93-67-3).
- The Dodgers have an 83-80-0 record against the spread this season.
Padres Player Leaders
- Jurickson Profar leads San Diego in OBP (.380) this season, fueled by 158 hits. He has a .280 batting average and a slugging percentage of .459.
- Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 25th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.
- Profar will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .222 with three walks and an RBI.
- Manny Machado is hitting .275 with 30 doubles, 29 home runs and 45 walks, while slugging .472 with an on-base percentage of .325.
- Among qualifying batters, his batting average places him 31st, his on-base percentage 62nd, and his slugging percentage 25th.
- Machado heads into this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with a double, a home run and four RBI.
- Jackson Merrill leads San Diego in total hits (162) this season, and 61 of those have gone for extra bases.
- Luis Arraez leads San Diego with a slugging percentage of .392, fueled by 39 extra-base hits.
Dodgers Player Leaders
- Shohei Ohtani has racked up a team-best OBP (.390) and slugging percentage (.646), and leads the Dodgers in hits (197, while batting .310).
- Including all the qualified players in the majors, his batting average is fifth, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is second in slugging.
- Freddie Freeman is batting .282 with 35 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 78 walks. He's slugging .476 with an on-base percentage of .378.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he is 20th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage.
- Mookie Betts is batting .289 with 24 doubles, five triples, 19 home runs and 61 walks.
- Teoscar Hernandez is hitting .272 with 32 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 53 walks.
Padres vs Dodgers Head to Head
- 10/8/2024: 6-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 10/6/2024: 10-2 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 10/5/2024: 7-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 9/26/2024: 7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 9/25/2024: 4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 9/24/2024: 4-2 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 7/31/2024: 8-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 7/30/2024: 6-5 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 5/12/2024: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 5/11/2024: 5-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
