Padres vs Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NLDS Game 4 on Oct. 9

Odds updated as of 5:11 p.m.

The Wednesday slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers for Game 4 of the NLDS.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Padres vs Dodgers Game Info

San Diego Padres (93-69) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64)

Date: Wednesday, October 9, 2024

Wednesday, October 9, 2024 Time: 9:08 p.m. ET

9:08 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: Fox Sports 1

Padres vs Dodgers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-134) | LAD: (+116)

SD: (-134) | LAD: (+116) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+150) | LAD: +1.5 (-182)

SD: -1.5 (+150) | LAD: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Padres vs Dodgers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease (Padres) - 14-11, 3.47 ERA vs TBA (Dodgers)

The Padres will give the ball to Dylan Cease (14-11, 3.47 ERA), while the Dodgers' starting pitcher has not yet been announced. Cease's team is 19-15-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Cease's team is 18-11 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite.

Padres vs Dodgers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (58.1%)

Padres vs Dodgers Moneyline

Los Angeles is the underdog, +116 on the moneyline, while San Diego is a -134 favorite at home.

Padres vs Dodgers Spread

The Dodgers are +1.5 on the spread (-182 to cover), and San Diego is +150 to cover the runline.

Padres vs Dodgers Over/Under

Padres versus Dodgers on Oct. 9 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -104 and the under set at -118.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Dodgers Betting Trends

The Padres have won in 60, or 59.4%, of the 101 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season San Diego has come away with a win 43 times in 67 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Padres' games have gone over the total in 86 of their 165 opportunities.

In 165 games with a line this season, the Padres have a mark of 85-80-0 against the spread.

The Dodgers have a 5-14 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 26.3% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, Los Angeles has a 3-4 record (winning 42.9% of its games).

The Dodgers have played in 163 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 93 times (93-67-3).

The Dodgers have an 83-80-0 record against the spread this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Jurickson Profar leads San Diego in OBP (.380) this season, fueled by 158 hits. He has a .280 batting average and a slugging percentage of .459.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 25th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.

Profar will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .222 with three walks and an RBI.

Manny Machado is hitting .275 with 30 doubles, 29 home runs and 45 walks, while slugging .472 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average places him 31st, his on-base percentage 62nd, and his slugging percentage 25th.

Machado heads into this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with a double, a home run and four RBI.

Jackson Merrill leads San Diego in total hits (162) this season, and 61 of those have gone for extra bases.

Luis Arraez leads San Diego with a slugging percentage of .392, fueled by 39 extra-base hits.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has racked up a team-best OBP (.390) and slugging percentage (.646), and leads the Dodgers in hits (197, while batting .310).

Including all the qualified players in the majors, his batting average is fifth, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is second in slugging.

Freddie Freeman is batting .282 with 35 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 78 walks. He's slugging .476 with an on-base percentage of .378.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 20th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage.

Mookie Betts is batting .289 with 24 doubles, five triples, 19 home runs and 61 walks.

Teoscar Hernandez is hitting .272 with 32 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 53 walks.

Padres vs Dodgers Head to Head

10/8/2024: 6-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 10/6/2024: 10-2 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

10-2 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 10/5/2024: 7-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/26/2024: 7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/25/2024: 4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/24/2024: 4-2 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-2 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/31/2024: 8-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/30/2024: 6-5 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-5 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/12/2024: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/11/2024: 5-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!