Padres vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 9

The Tuesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the San Diego Padres and the Chicago Cubs.

Padres vs Cubs Game Info

San Diego Padres (6-7) vs. Chicago Cubs (6-4)

Date: Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Tuesday, April 9, 2024 Time: 10:05 PM ET

10:05 PM ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: SDPA

Padres vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-136) | CHC: (+116)

SD: (-136) | CHC: (+116) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+146) | CHC: +1.5 (-178)

SD: -1.5 (+146) | CHC: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Padres vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joe Musgrove (Padres) - 1-1, 6.28 ERA vs Ben Brown (Cubs) - 0-0, 11.12 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Joe Musgrove (1-1) to the mound, while Ben Brown will answer the bell for the Cubs. Musgrove's team is 1-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Musgrove's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Brown and his team were underdogs on the moneyline each game he pitched a season ago.

Padres vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (63.3%)

Padres vs Cubs Moneyline

San Diego is the favorite, -136 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +116 underdog on the road.

Padres vs Cubs Spread

The Cubs are at the Padres, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Cubs are +146 to cover the spread, and the Padres are -178.

Padres vs Cubs Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Padres-Cubs on April 9, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Padres vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Padres have been victorious in three of the seven contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year San Diego has won three of five games when listed as at least -136 on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have gone over in six of their 13 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Padres have posted a record of 5-8-0 against the spread this season.

The Cubs have put together a 3-4 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 42.9% of those games).

Chicago has played as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer in only two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Cubs have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 10 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in seven of those games (7-3-0).

The Cubs have a 6-4-0 record ATS this season (covering 60% of the time).

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads San Diego in total hits (14) this season while batting .286 with five extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .352 and a slugging percentage of .551.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 64th, his on-base percentage ranks 74th, and he is 34th in slugging.

Tatis has recorded a base hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with a home run, three walks and four RBI.

Jake Cronenworth leads San Diego in slugging percentage (.500) thanks to six extra-base hits. He's batting .313 with an on-base percentage of .382.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 40th, his on-base percentage 45th, and his slugging percentage 48th.

Cronenworth has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBI.

Luis Campusano is batting .350 with a .500 slugging percentage and eight RBI this year.

Xander Bogaerts has been key for San Diego with 13 hits, an OBP of .304 plus a slugging percentage of .327.

Cubs Player Leaders

Seiya Suzuki has three doubles, two home runs and six walks while batting .289. He's slugging .526 with an on-base percentage of .383.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 62nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 43rd and he is 41st in slugging.

Ian Happ leads his team with a .438 on-base percentage, and has a club-leading .450 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .325.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average places him 27th, his on-base percentage is 14th, and he is 79th in slugging.

Christopher Morel is hitting .300 with a double, a triple, two home runs and two walks.

Dansby Swanson has 10 hits to lead his team.

Padres vs Cubs Head to Head

4/8/2024: 9-8 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-8 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/3/2023: 6-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/2/2023: 2-1 CHC (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

2-1 CHC (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/27/2023: 5-2 CHC (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-2 CHC (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/26/2023: 5-3 SD (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 SD (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/25/2023: 6-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/16/2022: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

6-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 6/15/2022: 19-5 SD (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

19-5 SD (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/14/2022: 12-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

12-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/11/2022: 7-5 CHC (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

