Padres vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 9
The Tuesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the San Diego Padres and the Chicago Cubs.
Padres vs Cubs Game Info
- San Diego Padres (6-7) vs. Chicago Cubs (6-4)
- Date: Tuesday, April 9, 2024
- Time: 10:05 PM ET
- Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California
- Coverage: SDPA
Padres vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: SD: (-136) | CHC: (+116)
- Spread: SD: -1.5 (+146) | CHC: +1.5 (-178)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Padres vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Joe Musgrove (Padres) - 1-1, 6.28 ERA vs Ben Brown (Cubs) - 0-0, 11.12 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Joe Musgrove (1-1) to the mound, while Ben Brown will answer the bell for the Cubs. Musgrove's team is 1-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Musgrove's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Brown and his team were underdogs on the moneyline each game he pitched a season ago.
Padres vs Cubs Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Padres win (63.3%)
Padres vs Cubs Moneyline
- San Diego is the favorite, -136 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +116 underdog on the road.
Padres vs Cubs Spread
- The Cubs are at the Padres, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Cubs are +146 to cover the spread, and the Padres are -178.
Padres vs Cubs Over/Under
- A combined run total of 8 has been set for Padres-Cubs on April 9, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.
Padres vs Cubs Betting Trends
- The Padres have been victorious in three of the seven contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This year San Diego has won three of five games when listed as at least -136 on the moneyline.
- The Padres and their opponents have gone over in six of their 13 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Padres have posted a record of 5-8-0 against the spread this season.
- The Cubs have put together a 3-4 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 42.9% of those games).
- Chicago has played as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer in only two games this season, which it split 1-1.
- The Cubs have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 10 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in seven of those games (7-3-0).
- The Cubs have a 6-4-0 record ATS this season (covering 60% of the time).
Padres Player Leaders
- Fernando Tatis Jr. leads San Diego in total hits (14) this season while batting .286 with five extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .352 and a slugging percentage of .551.
- Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 64th, his on-base percentage ranks 74th, and he is 34th in slugging.
- Tatis has recorded a base hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with a home run, three walks and four RBI.
- Jake Cronenworth leads San Diego in slugging percentage (.500) thanks to six extra-base hits. He's batting .313 with an on-base percentage of .382.
- Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 40th, his on-base percentage 45th, and his slugging percentage 48th.
- Cronenworth has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBI.
- Luis Campusano is batting .350 with a .500 slugging percentage and eight RBI this year.
- Xander Bogaerts has been key for San Diego with 13 hits, an OBP of .304 plus a slugging percentage of .327.
Cubs Player Leaders
- Seiya Suzuki has three doubles, two home runs and six walks while batting .289. He's slugging .526 with an on-base percentage of .383.
- Including all qualified hitters, he is 62nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 43rd and he is 41st in slugging.
- Ian Happ leads his team with a .438 on-base percentage, and has a club-leading .450 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .325.
- Including all qualifying players, his batting average places him 27th, his on-base percentage is 14th, and he is 79th in slugging.
- Christopher Morel is hitting .300 with a double, a triple, two home runs and two walks.
- Dansby Swanson has 10 hits to lead his team.
Padres vs Cubs Head to Head
- 4/8/2024: 9-8 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 6/3/2023: 6-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
- 6/2/2023: 2-1 CHC (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
- 4/27/2023: 5-2 CHC (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 4/26/2023: 5-3 SD (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 4/25/2023: 6-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 6/16/2022: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)
- 6/15/2022: 19-5 SD (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 6/14/2022: 12-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 5/11/2022: 7-5 CHC (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
